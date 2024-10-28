Biden to cast early vote for president in Delaware with Election Day over a week away

Final push in 2024 election: Trump and Harris neck-and-neck with 8 days to go

Washington — President Biden will cast his early vote Monday with just over a week to go until Election Day, as his chosen successor and former rival appear to be deadlocked in a tight race for the White House.

Mr. Biden will cast his vote in Wilmington, Delaware, where he spent the weekend, before returning to the White House.

The moment comes four years to the day after Mr. Biden cast his vote in the 2020 race and would go on to win the most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate. This year, the president casts his ballot months after opting to abandon his reelection bid and leave the presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

President Biden talks briefly with reporters as he departs the White House on Oct. 24, 2024, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since he dropped out of the race, the president has largely stayed off the campaign trail and often out of the spotlight, giving voters a chance to get to know his possible successor. Meanwhile, Harris has worked to toe a narrow line — aligning herself with the Biden administration's successes, while distinguishing herself from pain points with voters.

Harris and former President Donald Trump are tied across the battleground states, while Harris has a one-point lead nationally, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.