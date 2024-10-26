Early in person voting begins in Delaware and New Jersey. Here's how to do it.

Early voting begins in New Jersey and Delaware ahead of Election Day

Early voting began Saturday in Delaware and New Jersey, two states in the Philadelphia area that offer the option for residents. Pennsylvania does not allow early voting in person but there is a way to do it by filling out a mail ballot in person.

As of late Saturday morning, more than 38 million Americans have voted early, a combination of in person votes and mail ballots that have been returned to county elections offices, according to data from the University of Florida's Election Lab.

Democrats have a slight edge in early voting of about four percentage points over Republicans, the data showed.

There are 10 days to go until Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. Keep scrolling for more details on how to vote early in person in New Jersey and Delaware.

New Jersey early voting locations

New Jersey's Department of State says each county will have a minimum of three and as many as 10 early voting sites for early in person voting. These locations are required to be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Depending on the location, some places may open earlier than required or close later than required, allowing you extra time to cast your vote.

Check out the links below for early voting locations in South Jersey.

Delaware early voting locations

Delaware offers early voting for a 10-day period prior to Election Day with multiple locations in each of the three counties. Voters in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties can visit any early voting site in the county where they live and cast a ballot early at a voting machine.

Check out the map below and see which early voting sites are close to you.

Locations are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Oct. 26 through Oct. 29.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, the offices are open earlier, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.