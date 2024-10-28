Watch Live: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson discusses early voting turnout

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will provide an update on Michigan's in-person early voting process after more than 145,000 voters took part in early voting on Saturday.

Early voting kicked off across Michigan this past Saturday and ends on Nov. 3. At least 12 early voting sites saw more than 1,000 voters on Saturday. In total, 263,634 voters participated in early voting over the weekend.

Early voting is held for nine days, but municipalities can hold early voting for up to 29 days.

"I'm thrilled to see so many enthusiastic Michigan citizens turning out all across the state in record numbers to make their voices heard," Benson said in a statement over the weekend. "We're starting a new tradition of early voting here in Michigan, so we don't just have Election Day, we have Election Days, and options that let you decide what's most convenient for you. There's still time to get out and vote – vote from home and return your ballot to your clerk's ballot drop box, vote early any day between now and Sunday, November 3, or come cast your vote on Election Day. No matter which you choose, your vote is secure, and the results will reflect the will of the people."

In-person Early voting is a new option for Michiganders. In 2022, voters approved a constitutional amendment that gives residents the right to vote in person at early voting sites.

During February's presidential primary election, 79,000 voters turned out for in-person early voting while 73,000 cast their ballots early in the state's August primary.

More than 1.5 million Michiganders have returned their absentee ballots and nearly 25% of registered voters have already voted either absentee or in person at an early voting location.

In a recent interview on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Benson said she expects to have unofficial results completed by the day after the election.

How to watch Monday's news conference

What: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson discusses the first weekend of early voting

Monday, Oct. 28, 2024 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device