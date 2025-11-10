Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth, Dick Durbin split on government shutdown vote in Senate

Typically in lockstep, Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin split in how they voted on the measure in the Senate to end the government shutdown.

Eight moderate Senate Democrats voted in favor of a bill that does not guarantee Affordable Care Act subsidies will be extended, which Democrats have demanded for almost six weeks. The agreement with Republicans doe include a reversal of mass firings of federal workers by the Trump Administration since the shutdown began on Oct. 1, and would ensure federal workers, including air traffic controllers, receive back pay.

The continuing resolution then went to the U.S. House of Representatives, which will reconvene at 12 p.m. ET Monday.

Sen. Durbin and Sen. Duckworth were split on this vote.

Sen. Durbin voted yes, saying in a statement, "This bill is not perfect, but it takes important steps to reduce [Reublicans'] shutdown's hurt. Not only would it fully fund SNAP for the year ahead, but it would reverse the mass firings the Trump Administration ordered throughout the shutdown."

Sen. Duckworth voted no, saying in a statement, "Trump and Republicans refuse to fight for American families, but I refuse to give up on them. I simply cannot, and I will not, vote to do nothing to help protect them from Trump's vindictive and malicious efforts in exchange for a vague promise from the least trustworthy Republican party in our nation's history."

Sen. Durbin announced earlier this year that he is not seeking re-election in 2026.