Frustrations mount at South Florida airports as flight cancellations, delays continue amid FAA order

Frustration was in the air at airports across the country, including at Miami International Airport, due to the number of cancelled flights and delays.

"This morning. We were supposed to leave here at 6 o'clock. We got here. The lady said no flights, no connecting flights," said Brenda Boyd, a passenger.

Boyd and her daughter, Verette Johnson, are among the thousands of passengers trying to get to their destination.

Due to the government shutdown, the FAA ordered airlines to reduce the number of flights to lessen the burden of staffing shortages that are causing flight delays or cancellations in at least a dozen cities.

"I think it's horrible that our government looks at these people and not supplementing their income, along with the service people, service men and women. It is absolutely horrible," said Thomas Miadock, a passenger.

Judith and Thomas Miadock arrived from a three-week cruise only to learn that their flight home to Cleveland had been cancelled not once but three times.

"So now, they have us booked for tomorrow, which means we have to stay here today. Rent a room again for the third night," said Thomas.

CBS News Miami noticed the departure board changing every 20 minutes or so from delayed to cancelled. The arrivals, just a few of the flights, were on time.

And although many travelers are frustrated, some have said this: "I am delayed. I am irritated by it, but my complaint is little compared to everybody else's," said Verette Johnson, a passenger.

"I tell everyone at TSA I am thankful that they come into work," said Thomas.

If the government shutdown continues, there could be more flight cancellations and delays.

The FAA is requiring more flight reductions, 6% by Tuesday, Nov. 11, and 10% by Friday, Nov. 14.