Flight cancellations continue at Atlanta airport as FAA's air travel cuts remain in place

Travelers heading to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport could face more frustration as flight cuts required by the Federal Aviation Administration remain in place.

The FAA ordered domestic airlines last week to drop 4% of their flights at 40 major U.S. airports, including Atlanta, saying absences and signs of stress among traffic controllers made it imperative to act in the name of public safety. After already canceling more than 7,900 flights since Friday, the goal rose to 6% on Tuesday. It is set to rise again to 10% on Friday.

At the world's busiest airport, 117 flights arriving or departing Atlanta have been canceled as of Tuesday morning, according to data from FlightAware. That's a drop from the more than 200 flights canceled on Monday, but more could be canceled as the day goes on.

Across the country, over 1,500 flights have been canceled and over 10,000 have been delayed. Staffing issues at control centers and freezing weather could cause further flight problems.

The average cancellation rate over the last few days already exceeded the FAA's requirement, according to aviation analytics company Cirium. The FAA also expanded its flight restrictions on Monday, barring business jets and many private flights from using a dozen airports already under commercial flight limits.

A plane flies past the air traffic control tower as people travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Air traffic control staffing shortages putting stress on system

Though the Senate has reached a deal that may end the government shutdown this week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the cuts will stay until air traffic control staffing stabilizes.

Tuesday marks the second missed payday for controllers. Some have started calling out from work, citing stress and the need to take on second jobs. CBS News reports that at least 18 facilities have reported staffing shortfalls.

President Trump took to social media on Monday to pressure controllers to "get back to work, NOW!!!" He called for a $10,000 bonus for those who've stayed on the job and suggested docking pay for those who haven't.

It's unclear how quickly controllers might be paid once the shutdown ends — it took more than two months to receive full back pay after the 35-day shutdown that ended in 2019, said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Can I get a refund for my canceled flight?

The airlines will be required to issue full refunds, according to the FAA. However, they aren't required to cover extra costs like meals or hotel stays — unless the delay or cancellation was within their control, according to the Department of Transportation.

You can also check the DOT website to see what your airline promises for refunds or other costs if your flight is disrupted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.