Over 120 flights canceled at Chicago's O'Hare Airport as FAA reductions rise to 6%

Over 120 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday morning as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight reductions rose to 6% due to the government shutdown.

As of Tuesday morning, 121 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 22 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

It is not clear how many flight cancellations were due to FAA reductions or inclement weather on Tuesday.

O'Hare is one of the airports across the country seeing flights reduced. Airlines began cutting flights on Friday in response to a mandate from the U.S. Department of Transportation to reduce air traffic by 10% at 40 "high-volume" airports.

The flight reductions reached 6% on Tuesday. The reductions will increase to 8% on November 13, and then climb to 10% by November 14.

As the government shutdown continues, many FAA employees are working without pay or have been furloughed.

United Airlines is offering a list of affected flights on its website. Anyone who booked a United flight is asked to check the updated list for more information on cancellations. The airline said they're avoiding cuts between their hub airports, like O'Hare, Denver and Houston, if they can.

"Since this situation is fluid, customers are notified as soon as a cancellation decision is made," American Airlines officials said in a statement on Friday. "There's no way to tell how much advance notice will be given or any timeline. the best thing is to sign up for notifications."