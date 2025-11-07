Dozens of flights from DFW Airport, Love Field canceled Friday with numbers to grow next week

The two major commercial airports in North Texas had 41 flight cancellations combined as of 10 a.m. Friday as the FAA's directive to scale back air traffic went into effect.

Thirty-two flights originating at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware, with nine flights canceled originating from Love Field. For comparison, only four flights originating from both airports were canceled over the three previous days combined, FlightAware data shows.

Nearly 800 planned Friday flights were cut from airline schedules nationwide, according to FlightAware.

FAA cutting flights to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers

The FAA ordered a reduction in air traffic at 40 of the nation's busiest airports on Thursday, with the aim of maintaining travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the ongoing government shutdown.

Most controllers have been working mandatory overtime six days a week while going without paychecks. The long hours leave little time for side jobs to help cover bills unless they call out, which many have resorted to.

The FAA said in the order that the reductions will start Friday at 4% and ramp up to 10% by Nov. 14. They are to be in effect between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time and impact all commercial airlines.

According to CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, DFW averages 1,800 flights per day and Love Field averages 200 flights per day. A 10% cut means the airports could lose a combined 200 flights per day by next week.

Hours before the reductions went into place on Friday, airlines were scrambling to figure out where to cut. Fort Worth-based American Airlines said it reduced its schedule at the listed airports by 4% from Friday through Monday, about 220 cancellations each day, and would move from there toward the 10% target. The carrier said its international schedule was expected to remain untouched.