Dozens of flights cancelled at Boston's Logan Airport due to government shutdown

Dozens of flights at Logan Airport in Boston were cancelled Friday as cuts ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) began due to the government shutdown.

The emergency order is now in effect at 40 major airports across the country, beginning with a four-percent reduction in flights Friday and building up to 10 percent by next week.

There were 38 cancellations in and out of Logan as of 7 a.m. and that number is expected to rise.

The FAA said staffing shortages are stressing the system and cutting the number of flights is necessary to keep passengers safe. TSA workers and air traffic controllers have been working without paychecks during the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

"They were already short 3,500 air traffic controllers before the government shutdown. Of course, that's compounded now by a lot of no-shows of the controllers who are not getting paid. So, what's being done now, they don't have a choice, they have to slow the flow," said CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg.

Massport, the agency that runs Logan, is urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Airlines will refund travelers for cancelled flights, but not for secondary costs like hotels and meals, because the airlines are not at fault.