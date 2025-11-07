Flight cancellations spike at PHL after FAA cuts flights at 40 airports

Dozens of flights are canceled at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday after an FAA-ordered cut in air traffic at the nation's 40 busiest airports.

This is part of the FAA phasing in flight cancellations at PHL and the other top 40 airports, eventually reaching the full 10% reduction next week.

As of Friday morning, there were 26 flight cancellations and 11 delays at PHL. Delays nearly doubled over half an hour from 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the reduction in air traffic would reduce pressure on air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay during the government shutdown.

Airlines have been scrambling to comply. Around 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time, about 30 minutes after the cutbacks began at 6 a.m., there were already over 800 flight cancellations nationwide and over 560 delays.

"I have flown for five weeks straight for work, so I've gotten used to it a little bit, but it felt like today was going to be super stressful," said Matt Daniele, who was flying to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "So we're here nice and early."

PHL said flyers should check in with their airline for the latest, and sign up for text message and email alerts.

"I have to be at work, and this is ridiculous. I'm praying that they get this together, because this is horrible," said traveler Destiny Jackson. "We have to definitely hold our government officials accountable for their actions that are impacting how the world is operating."

Some travelers flew out early on Thursday to avoid the cuts that began Friday. Others are booking backup options and are trying to work around the delays and cancellations that come their way.

One couple even booked a rental car just in case there was no convenient flight back to PHL from Las Vegas.

Aviation attorney Mark Dombroff recommends travelers with critical travel plans consider booking a backup flight, but only under certain conditions.

"If you absolutely, positively have to be there or want to be there, get some backup, absolutely," Dombroff said. He advised that backup flights should be booked on a different airline and depart after the original flight, to avoid conflicts if one is canceled.

"Most of the airlines allow you to cancel a reservation within 24 hours with no penalty," he added. "Or if you're using mileage and perhaps even dollars, you can re-bank the miles or bank the dollars for the future flight."