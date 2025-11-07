Nearly 100 flights canceled at Chicago's O'Hare, Midway airports amid FAA mandate

Nearly 100 flights were canceled at Chicago airports on Friday morning, as airlines began cutting flights in response to a mandate from the U.S. Department of Transportation to reduce air traffic by 10% at 40 "high-volume" airports.

As of 7 a.m., 79 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 18 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

Airlines are providing refunds, but other travel accommodations are not covered. Airlines are also scrapping the flight change fees depending on flight location.

United Airlines outlined its plans Thursday afternoon, announcing a 4% reduction in flights at O'Hare International Airport starting Friday, or about 23 round-trip flights. American Airlines also said it will reduce its scheduled flights by 4% from Friday through Monday.

United will stay at 4% reductions for four days, and then gradually increase cuts until they hit a 10% reduction next Friday – a date they said was mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA announced this weekend will mark the start of reduced air traffic capacity across 40 of the country's busiest airports – including O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago.

Major carriers, including United, American, and Delta, have begun offering passengers free flight changes and cancellations.