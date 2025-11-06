2 passenger jets nearly collide moments after taking off from LAX

Two passenger jets nearly collided with each other moments after taking off from Los Angeles International Airport last Friday.

Kevin Ray, who streams take-offs and landings at LAX on his YouTube channel Airline Videos Live, said he thought something was strange when he saw an ITA jet heading to Rome make a left-hand turn toward an American Airlines plane that was heading to New York.

"It immediately made a left-hand turn basically over Dockweiler Beach, which is not something you would see unless it was approved by the [air traffic control]," Ray said. "Basically a left heading in the direction of the American 321."

An air traffic controller noticed the ITA jet's maneuver and ordered it to correct its flight path while his colleague directed the American flight away from the danger. The two passenger jets were five seconds away from a midair collision.

After avoiding the collision, the air traffic controller questioned the pilot of the ITA flight about why it turned left. The pilot's only answer was "sorry."

The controller instructed the pilot to contact the tower, while his colleague checked with the American Airlines pilot.

"American 4, yeah, sorry about that," the other controller said to the American pilot. "Traffic off the north side just turned to the south on their own, right in front of you guys."

The American Airlines pilot said thanked the tower. There were 90 passengers and seven crew on the flight, according to American Airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration could not provide any information about the near collision because of the government shutdown.