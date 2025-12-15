Friend says Brown University shooting victim taught "valuable life lessons"

The somber feelings of loss and disbelief permeates Brown University's campus two days after a gunman killed two students and wounded nine others.

Before they left for winter break, many students came by a makeshift memorial on Brook Street in Providence, Rhode Island to remember the victims of the deadly mass shooting over the weekend.

"It's just heartbreaking for the community, we're all really in shock right now," student Jack Cox said.

"We're all going to be traumatized in our own ways from this," another student said.

Police continue to search for the gunman, releasing multiple videos and images of someone they say is a person of interest.

One of the victims killed was student Ella Cook, who was vice president of Brown's College Republicans. She was remembered at her home church in Alabama as "an incredible, grounded, faithful, bright light."

"One of my best friends"

Vanessa Finder says she was best friends with the second victim, Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, the 18-year-old was a freshman at Brown. "I want people to know how much he changed the lives of the people he was closest too. He taught so many valuable life lessons," she said.

Finder says they met on the very first day of school and were studying neuroscience together. They also lived near each other on campus. "I have my dorm, and his dorm is right next to mine. The more I got to know him the more I realized he's like a really funny person," Finder said. "He also was in similar classes as I was, because we both were neuroscience, and both wanted to become physicians under that field."

Finder says Mukhammad wasn't supposed to be in the building where the shooting occurred but was there to support one of his fellow classmates for an economics review class. "I kind of had more of a gut feeling that something went really wrong," she said.

She says his presence and his charisma will be missed on campus. "He was seriously one of my best friends," Finder said. "Late at night we would be doing homework together, and the laughs, and I guess I'm going to miss seeing him and his presence. It's just going to feel so different."