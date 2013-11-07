Veterans: Honoring our heroes
A look at the men and women who have served America in the military
Latest
-
From battlefield to classroom, program helps veterans transition
One key to the program is it's taught by veterans themselves
-
Vietnam veteran awarded Medal of Honor
President Trump awarded the nation's highest military honor to 71-year-old James McCloughan on Monday. In 1969, at the age of 23, McCloughan served in Vietnam, where he repeatedly risked his life to save wounded comrades. David Martin reports.
-
Remains of U.S. servicemen recovered from WWII battlefield
Nearly 1,000 Marines, 30 sailors were killed during assault on Japanese-held atoll in November 1943
-
Iraq War veteran meets PTSD service dog for the first time
John Gerula met his new PTSD service dog, Oliver, last week -- and it was love at first sight. "Me and him clicked right away," Gerula said. "He started giving me hugs. We were a match the first minute I touched his leash."
-
Iraq War veteran and PTSD service dog form instant bond
"We were a match the first minute I touched his leash," Marine Corps veteran says of his new best friend
-
Nearly 100 patients died waiting for care at Los Angeles VA
A new report shows 43 percent of the 225 patients who died over 10 months were waiting for appointments or needed tests they never got
-
Vietnam veteran is Trump's first Medal of Honor recipient
James McCloughan, 71, will be the first person awarded the nation's highest military honor by President Trump
-
70 years later, World War II veteran receives high school diploma
Elmer Shinskie received his diploma 70 years after he started high school in Pennsylvania. He was drafted to enter the Army in 1943 when he was in 10th grade.
-
Old shipping containers used to house homeless veterans
This past week, the new secretary of veterans affairs said his department will try to cut the number of homeless veterans in the U.S from about 40,000 to somewhere below 15,000 during the Trump administration. Carter Evans tells us about a project that is helping the VA reach that goal.
-
After 47 years, Vietnam veteran receives lost dog tags
Mike Amalfitano lost his dog tags, as he puts it, somewhere in the jungle while serving in Vietnam in 1969. But thanks to a Missouri narcotics officer, he now has the tags back in his possession.
-
Injured Afghanistan vet undergoes experimental amputation
Dr. Matthew Carty amputated Brandon Korona's leg using a new procedure that could reinvent the science of amputations
-
Memorial Day 2017: America honors the fallen
Honoring the sacrifices made by service members in our nation's wars
-
Dems view vets as strong candidates in bid to retake house
Democrats are looking toward military veterans as possible candidates in their fight to regain the Republican-controlled House
-
"What might have been": Preserving Vietnam wall's heartbreaking mementos
Visitors to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington feel compelled to leave offerings of love or gratitude - and some hit harder than others
-
Remembering the lost platoon
Clifford Rountree, Kenny Barker and Victor Renza were three American soldiers in Vietnam whose platoon was ambushed in May 1967. Twenty-two of their comrades were killed. John Blackstone reports on how that battle shaped the lives of the survivors, and how some of them spent the anniversary of that battle, fifty years later.
-
From the archives: Ambush
In this report first broadcast on the "CBS Evening News" on November 11, 1982, correspondent Bruce Morton talks with Vietnam War veterans who journeyed to Washington, D.C., to pay tribute to friends who died while serving with them in 1967.
-
PTSD expert on treating vets
Dr. Barbara Rothbaum of Emory Healthcare Veterans Program discusses barriers veterans face in getting proper PTSD treatment.
-
State of Mind Episode 2: Hidden battles
Between 11 and 20 percent of veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom suffer from PTSD in a given year
-
State of Mind Episode 1: Where we are as a nation
"CBS Evening News Uncharted: State of Mind" is a new five-part digital series airing in May examining the state of mental health care in America
-
Vet caught up in VA bureaucracy finally gets proper prosthetics
Retired Marine Sgt. Maj. Ray Mackey, who lost his legs in Afghanistan, went to Walter Reed after delays at his local VA
-
Red tape keeps wounded warrior waiting for much-needed care
Sgt. Mjr. Raymond Mackey has been trying to get new sockets for his prosthetics through the VA in his home state of North Carolina
-
Wounded U.S. war veterans turn into ice hockey warriors
Military veterans are fighting their way back on a battleground covered with ice
-
Wounded war heroes become ice hockey warriors
The Blackhawk Warriors are a hockey team comprised of military veterans with wounds from their service. The good news is that they're improving on and off the ice. Dean Reynolds has more.
-
Volunteers restore World War II torpedo boat
A World War II torpedo boat that sank three enemy ships and took part in two invasions has returned to its home port. Volunteers at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans spent more than a decade restoring PT-305 to the way it looked in 1944. Omar Villafranca reports.
-
VA expands mental health care for discharged veterans
The move is part of an expanded initiative to stem stubbornly high rates of suicide