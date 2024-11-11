How two California men were united by patriotism and a weathered flag

Vietnam veteran gives new U.S. flag to patriot who couldn't serve

Two men build a friendship over the U.S. flag

In Menifee, California, 66-year-old Napoleon Fuller raises the American flag outside his home most mornings. For him, it's a cherished tradition.

"It's such a privilege, and I'm honored to be a part of the United States of America, and that flag represents," Fuller said.

Though he's always wanted to serve in the U.S. military, Fuller couldn't due to blindness in one eye. Still, he flew flags over the years, even wearing them out from frequent use.

One day, as Eddie Lamm and Caroline Reeves drove past Fuller's home, they spotted his weathered flag. Moved to do something about it, the couple—Lamm, a Vietnam-era Air Force pilot, and Reeves, a World War II historian and daughter of a "Rosie the Riveter"—decided they would bring him a fresh flag.

"It was rough," said Lamm.

"I said, well, maybe we ought to bring him a new flag," Reeves said.

When Fuller answered the door, Lamm was there, wearing his Vietnam veteran hat and holding a flag behind his back. He left an impression on the two.

"Very proud gentleman," Fuller said of Lamm. "Proud of this country."

Fuller explained to Lamm his inability to serve in the military, admitting he felt a bit of envy, though not in a negative way. As he focused on Lamm, Fuller felt a deep sense of honor to be in his presence.

Today, the single brand-new flag represents the pride of both men – and countless others – and it shows, too, that the flag brings people together.

For Fuller, who served in his own way as a government worker in Los Angeles, flying the flag is a way to show his patriotism, even though he never wore a uniform.

Fuller was proudly the man who delivered the mail and was, then, what he's always been – a soldier at heart.

Lamm's gesture gave Fuller a renewed sense of pride and showed that patriotism isn't limited to those who serve in uniform; it is about pride, respect, and the willingness to connect and support each other.

"Just knowing that he not only served the country, he still has it within his heart to still present what it was that he stood for," Fuller said.

