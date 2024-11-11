How the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales help honor veterans and military families

The Budweiser Clydesdales are nothing short of majestic. Standing over 6 feet tall and weighing up to 2,200 pounds, these gentle giants have been part of American culture for more than 90 years.

"Who wouldn't be happy sitting next to these guys?... Just what they represent for everybody. And they're so timeless," said Chris Wiegert, a Clydesdale handler who takes care of and trains the horses at Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri.

The Clydesdale horses go back to the 1930s when they were first gifted to August Busch Sr. – the then owner and CEO of beer maker Anheuser-Busch – to celebrate the end of Prohibition, Wiegert explained.

Now, the horses are iconic to the makers of Budweiser beer and have participated in parades and more than 40 Super Bowl ads.

"We're part of a lot of things in American culture and we're just proud to be part of that," Wiegert said.

The training process to become one of the famous horses is lengthy, and each horse starts by learning to pull wagons before hitting the road.

Amy Trout, manager at Warm Springs Ranch, who oversees breeding and training, said the foals start big.

"They're like 150 pounds when they hit the ground." Trout said, adding horses are selected by having a good temperament and a spirited demeanor, "a little extra pep" that shows on parade routes.

Some of the events the Clydesdales participate in are those put on by Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that offers scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled military service members and first responders. They have been partners for more than 14 years.

"You can't bring loved ones back, but you can honor their sacrifice," said Rocky Sickmann, a Marine veteran and Folds of Honor spokesperson.

Sickmann was one of the 65 Americans held during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. He said that the eight military service members who died in the rescue mission that freed him have been the fuel for his support of other military families.

"My parents taught me three things: love of family, love of faith, and love of country. I never forgot those things," he said. "Anheuser-Busch and the world-famous Clydesdales have been incredible partners. They're like living legends that people have experienced for generations."

The Clydesdales' role as a symbol of patriotism resonates with the public – and the people who work with the horses.

"When we put that harness on, they really get excited to go to work," Wiegert noted. "They feed off the crowd."

He added: "They're living legends. Everybody recognizes them and it's such an honor."