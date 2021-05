Congressman supports Ohio family's 10-year quest for justice Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio, 13th District) has appealed to three U.S. Presidents to try and help Major Karl Hoerig's family get justice for the U.S. Air Force veteran's murder. "48 Hours" Erin Moriarty talks to the congressman about his push to have Claudia Hoerig extradited to the United States to stand trial.