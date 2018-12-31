Star Wars
News, interviews and behind-the-scenes features about the origins and continuation of George Lucas' mythic saga
Latest
-
Celebrating 40 years of "Star Wars"
The Force was definitely with this breakthrough film from the moment it hit movie theaters in 1977
-
New "Star Wars" trailer has been released
The newest addition to the "Star Wars" saga has debuted. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens on Christmas Day, and CBS' Vladimir Duthiers is as excited as ever.
-
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer debuts
First teaser footage from Episode XIII features Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and the returning cast members of “The Force Awakens”
-
"Star Wars" celebration pays tribute to Carrie Fisher
Harrison Ford also made a surprise appearance for an Orlando celebration for 40 years of "Star Wars"
-
Carrie Fisher will appear in “Star Wars: Episode IX” without CGI
Brother Todd Fisher says footage of late actress, rather than computer-generated FX, will be used to bring Princess Leia into last installment of latest trilogy
-
J.J. Abrams predicts Mark Hamill Oscar nod
J.J. Abrams has predicted Mark Hamill will be in the running for an Oscar next year for his latest turn as Luke Skywalker
-
Digital doubles: Bringing actors back to life
Virtual replicas of people may suspend our disbelief - and might pose problems for our reception of reality
-
New "Stars Wars" film's title revealed
The next chapter in the ongoing "Star Wars" saga now has an official title
-
Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated in upcoming "Star Wars" films
Lucasfilm said in a statement that there are no plans to create a CGI Princess Leia following the death of the actress
-
Calif. city wins duel for museum showcasing "Star Wars" creator George Lucas
Museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, alongside more traditional museums
-
A New Orleans tribute to Princess Leia
In a city where death is marked by both mourning and merriment, the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus organized a parade in honor of royalty: "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher
-
“Rogue One” holds onto top spot at holiday box office
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” continues to soar at the box office
-
Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
A majestic adventure tale recounting rebel spies’ efforts to steal the Death Star plans, set prior to the original “Star Wars”
-
A look at "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
The force is strong with excitment for "Star Wars" fans worldwide as "Rogue One" is released. Vulture Associate Editor Abraham Riesman joins CBSN with a preview.
-
"Rogue One" red carpet
The newest "Star Wars" adventure lands in Los Angeles for a gala premiere
-
X-Wing fighter parked on red carpet for premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
A X-Wing fighter was parked in Los Angeles for the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." CBSN's DeMarco Morgan has the latest on the movie that's expected to be a massive hit.
-
Death Star would cost $7.7 octillion per day to operate
Talk about death to the Empire's budget! A British company runs the numbers, including laundry and light-bulb bills
-
Peter Sumner, "Star Wars" actor, is dead at 74
The actor worked only two days on the 1977 film, playing Lieutenant Pol Treidum
-
Carrie Fisher regrets revealing Harrison Ford affair
Carrie Fisher didn't anticipate how much attention her "Star Wars" revelation would attract
-
Carrie Fisher reveals “Star Wars” Harrison Ford affair
Carrie Fisher has come clean about a secret from the set of “Star Wars” 40 years after filming concluded
-
The final "Rogue One" trailer is here
The latest - and last - trailer for the new "Star Wars" prequel offers even more clues
-
Kenny Baker, actor inside "Star Wars" droid R2-D2, is dead
Diminutive actor also appeared in "Time Bandits"
-
New "Rogue One" trailer debuts
Dramatic footage revealed for upcoming standalone "Star Wars" film
-
Star Wars Celebration offers "Rogue One" sneak peek
Fans eager for more details about "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" got quite a treat with this video
-
A Night at the Movies
A special edition of "60 Minutes Presents" takes a look at the new force behind "Star Wars;" British veteran actor Michael Caine; and, the difficult task of making a film about Steve Jobs
Highlights
-
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer debuts
-
Carrie Fisher will appear in “Star Wars: Episode IX” without CGI
-
J.J. Abrams predicts Mark Hamill Oscar nomination for “Star Wars”
-
New "Stars Wars" film's title revealed
-
Carrie Fisher will not be digitally recreated in upcoming "Star Wars" films
-
A New Orleans tribute to Princess Leia
-
Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
-
X-Wing fighter parked on red carpet for premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
-
The final "Rogue One" trailer is here
-
New "Rogue One" trailer debuts
-
Take a closer look at "Rogue One" with this Star Wars Celebration reel
-
Darth Vader will appear in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
-
Could "Star Wars" fans overshadow history of "magical" Irish island?
-
Alden Ehrenreich tapped to play young Han Solo in new "Star Wars" anthology film
-
Prince William and Prince Harry visit the "Star Wars" set