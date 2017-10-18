Rohingya crisis
More than half a million Rohingya Muslim minorities have fled what U.N. calls "ethnic cleansing" in Myanmar
Latest
-
Amnesty says hundreds killed in campaign against Rohingyas
Amnesty International calls for arms embargo on Myanmar, criminal prosecutions as thousands of Muslim minorities flee violence
-
Video shows thousands of Rohingyas still fleeing Myanmar
Spokesman for UN refugee agency says estimated 10,000 to 15,000 have fled in two days, raising overall number of refugees in Bangladesh to 582,000
-
Rohingya Muslims flee violence from government soldiers in Myanmar
Myanmar government soldiers are systematically burning down the villages of Rohingya Muslims and forcing refugees to cross the border into Bangladesh. Matt Wells, senior crisis adviser for Amnesty International, returned recently from the region and joins CBSN with the latest information.
-
U.N.: Rohingya face "coordinated and systematic" attacks in Myanmar
U.N. human rights chief has called violence against Muslim minority "textbook ethnic cleansing"
-
Kids among dead as Rohingya refugees' boat sinks
At least 12 killed an 15 missing as overcrowded boat carrying people escaping persecution in Myanmar capsizes
-
World must step up Rohingya aid, head of UN food agency says
"If we don't get the support we need ... this could explode into a catastrophic humanitarian disaster," the World Food Programme's David Beasley said
-
Dozens of Rohingya refugees killed as boat sinks
More than 60 feared dead after overcrowded vessel carrying persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar capsizes in bad weather
-
Some Rohingya fight back amid Myanmar ethnic cleansing
A Rohingya insurgent group in Rakhine state attacked police posts in Myanmar. The attack has sparked a brutal crackdown by the country's military and security forces. BBC News correspondent Jonathan Head traveled to the town where the attacks took place to find out more.
-
"Bone-chilling" accounts from those fleeing Myanmar, U.N. Secretary General says
Widespread violence against minority Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar has led to a mass exodus into Bangladesh
-
Myanmar abruptly cancels U.N. visit to Rohingya region
U.N. team were to be 1st foreign observers allowed into state which 480K Muslims have fled, claiming violent persecution by authorities
-
Increasing reports of sexual violence directed at Rohingya, UN agency says
The head of the U.N.'s migration agency did not identify who was responsible for the violence
-
Phone companies banned from selling SIM cards to Rohingya refugees
Bangladesh government, citing security reasons, says telcos are not allowed to sell phone plans to the refugees until they get identity cards
-
UN official: Rohingya exodus "most urgent refugee emergency in the world"
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says the international community must step up financial and material aid
-
U.S. to give $32 million in aid for Rohingya refugees
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled violence in Myanmar. Cindy Huang, senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, joined CBSN to break down international response to the crisis, and discuss how the private sector could get involved in helping crises worldwide.
-
Red Cross truck carrying Rohingya aid in deadly crash
Accident occurs hours after another Red Cross aid shipment in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state attacked by a Buddhist mob
-
Has Aung San Suu Kyi changed her stance on Rohingya crisis?
Some see hope in Myanmar leader's 1st national address on claims of persecution of Muslim minority, but others see "victim blaming"
-
Is Myanmar's leader out of touch or ignoring Rohingya crisis?
Burma's leader is defending her government against charges of ethnic cleansing. For the first time, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi addressed her country over accusations the military burned down hundreds of Rohingya Muslim villages. Jonah Fisher of our partners at BBC reports from the country's capital.
-
Bangladesh says Myanmar violated airspace as Rohingya crisis grows
Myanmar drones and helicopters flew into Bangladeshi airspace on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs says
-
Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar watch homes burn
A group of Rohingya Muslims watched from just inside Bangladesh as yet another house went up in flames
-
Rohingya refugees pour into Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar
U.N. leaders have called the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state a clear example of ethnic cleansing. About 400,000 refugees from the Muslim Rohingya community have crossed the border into Bangladesh as the military torches Rohingya villages. BBC News South Asia correspondent Justin Rowlatt joined CBSN from the Myanmar-Bangladesh border with more on the crisis.
-
U.S. gives toughest condemnation yet of Myanmar violence
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson likens violence against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims to ethnic cleansing
-
U.N.: 400K have fled "ethnic cleansing" in Myanmar
Three weeks into mass exodus of Rohingya minority, thousands still flooding across Bangladesh border
-
Rohingya refugees injured by landmines
Nearly 400,000 Rohingya have fled violence in Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh since August 25
-
Nearly 400,000 persecuted Muslim refugees flee to Bangladesh
"We will not tolerate injustice," Bangladesh PM says after visiting struggling refugee camp; pledges temporary aid
-
Suu Kyi blasts “iceberg of misinformation” around Rohingya
"People are either being shot or burnt alive," one refugee says as approximately 125,000 Rohingya pour over border into Bangladesh
Highlights
-
Rohingya refugees pour into Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar
-
World's "most persecuted minority" recall the horrors of home
-
Rohingya refugees injured by landmines
-
Who are the Rohingya people fleeing Burma by sea?
-
Refugee camps in Bangladesh stretched to capacity as thousands flee Myanmar violence
-
The Rohingya: Stateless and adrift
-
Rohingya refugees arrive on Bangladesh beaches
-
Rohingya people at center of migrant crisis
-
Rohingyas in danger, aid groups forced out
From "60 Minutes"
-
Ex-DEA agent: Opioid crisis fueled by drug industry and Congress
-
Meet a convicted felon who became a Georgetown law professor
-
From bank robber to law professor: A story of redemption
-
Las Vegas officers describe storming shooter Stephen Paddock’s hotel room
-
Facebook ads, Russia and the Trump campaign’s secret weapon
-
Shake Shack founder on changing the way restaurants do business