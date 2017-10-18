Rohingya refugees pour into Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar

U.N. leaders have called the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state a clear example of ethnic cleansing. About 400,000 refugees from the Muslim Rohingya community have crossed the border into Bangladesh as the military torches Rohingya villages. BBC News South Asia correspondent Justin Rowlatt joined CBSN from the Myanmar-Bangladesh border with more on the crisis.