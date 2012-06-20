London 2012: Summer Olympics
U.S. athletes stripped of London Olympics medals
Entire U.S. men's sprint relay team stripped of silver medals from 2012 games
Oscar Pistorius
A look at the South African double-amputee sprinter, who made headlines at the Olympics - and with his girlfriend's shooting death
Missy Franklin "nervous" in high school swim meet
Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin says she was an emotional wreck before her first swim meet of year for high school
AP: Wrestler stripped of Olympic medal for doping
Soslan Tigiev of Uzbekistan stripped of bronze medal from London Games because of positive doping test, officials tell AP
Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones makes U.S. bobsled team
Olympic hurdler Lolo Jones and Olympic sprinting gold medalist Tianna Madison among 6 women selected to U.S. bobsled team
Queen Elizabeth holds reception for Olympians
Queen Elizabeth greeted over 200 medal winners from the Olympic and Paralympic Games at Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne, who participated in the 1976 Olympic Games, and the Duchess of Cambridge were also in attendance.
Gabby Douglas wins Sportswoman of Year
Olympic all-around champion wins honor from the Women's Sports Foundation, becomes third gymnast to win award
Did Spain team trash Olympic village after loss?
Spanish basketball team reportedly damaged its Olympic village apartments following its loss to U.S. in London Games final
Tunisia Olympians under fire for behavior, dress
Islamist extremists condemn female medal winner for wearing revealing running gear, swimmer for drinking juice during Ramadan
Voyeur who snooped on Olympic swimmers sentenced
Man caught after female members of Chinese swim team complained they saw him looking over top of changing room's cubicles
Cash, jewelry stolen from Paralympian's N.J. home
Police trying to find person who burglarized Cheryl Leitner's home while she was in London competing in Paralympics
U.S. Olympic champ Maroney breaks tibia in fall
Olympic champion McKayla Maroney fractures tibia when she fell on uneven bars dismount during 40-city gymnastics tour
2012 Paralympics ends, breaks all the records
4,200 Paralympians from 164 nations were watched by 2.7 million spectators, earning more than $70 million in ticket sales
Unbeatable Vergeer wins wheelchair tennis gold
Wheelchair tennis player Esther Vergeer captures her 4th Paralympics title, taking her 9-year winning streak to 470 matches
Blind Afghan war vet making waves at London Paralympics
Lt. Bradley Snyder was blinded while serving duty in the Afghanistan war. Only a year later, he is winning medals at the 2012 London Paralympics games. Mark Phillips reports.
Disabled veteran makes big splash at Paralympics
Injured U.S. army veteran Bradley Snyder lost his sight in Afghanistan but that isn't slowing him down in the pool at the Paralympics. Mark Phillips reports.
Pistorius surrenders another Paralympic title
"Blade Runner" finishes 4th in showpiece 100 meters; Jonnie Peacock of U.K. wins gold and Richard Browne of U.S. wins silver
Paralympian stumbles, hobbles to finish in tears
Brazilian sprinter falls to ground in 100-meter final, ushers away officials who tried to help him and hobbles to finish line
Watch: Paralympian's amazing shot goes viral
Clip of crutch-holding British table tennis player's diving cross-court winner has more than 3 million hits on YouTube
Pistorius wins his first gold of Paralympics
Oscar Pistorius captures his first gold medal of Paralympics, helping South Africa win 400-meter relay in world-record time
Ex-race car driver Zanardi wins gold in handcycle
Two-time CART champ Alex Zanardi, who lost both legs in 2001 crash, wins gold in 10-mile handcycling time trial at Paralympics
Best of London Paralympics 2012
A look at the high points of competition at the 2012 London Paralympics
Paralympics inspire war-wounded athletes
Servicemen competing in Paralympics using sports to aid their recovery after being horrifically injured on front lines
Wheelchair tennis player wins 468th in a row
Esther Vergeer, who has not lost since 2003, continues one of most dominant streaks in all sports at Paralympic quarterfinals
Shark attack survivor wins bronze at Paralympics
Paralympic swimmer Achmat Hassiem, who lost leg to shark six years ago, wins bronze men's 100-meter butterfly