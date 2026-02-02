Bill Gates, Elon Musk among big names in Epstein files. Here's what the latest documents show.

A slew of notable individuals appear in the latest Justice Department release of Jeffrey Epstein files, and the documents reveal new details about Epstein's ties to figures including Bill Gates, Elon Musk and former Prince Andrew.

The documents were released on Friday, more than 40 days after the Dec. 19 legal deadline for the Justice Department to release all files in line with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed and President Trump signed in November.

Earlier batches of files included emails and photos of prominent figures, including President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger, Woody Allen, Larry Summers and others. They have not been accused of wrongdoing.

CBS News is still reviewing the documents independently and in collaboration with journalists from NBC, Versant and The Associated Press.

Here is a look at some of the notable figures who appear in the latest files:

Former Prince Andrew

The latest materials include photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was formerly known as Prince Andrew, on all fours over an unidentified woman on the floor. No context for the photos is provided, and it is unclear when and where they were taken.

In one of the photos, in which they are fully clothed, he is touching her abdomen. In another, he stares directly into the camera while crouching over her.

Images from an undated and redacted document released by the U.S. Department of Justice on Jan. 30, 2026, show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, leaning over an unidentified person. Justice Department/AP/CBS News

Andrew, the brother of King Charles and son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has repeatedly denied all wrongdoing, but he has been stripped of his royal titles and duties in the wake of the scandal.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday suggested that Mountbatten-Windsor should tell U.S. investigators what he knows about Epstein's activities.

"In terms of testifying, I've always said anybody who's got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they're asked to do that, because you can't be victim-centered if you're not prepared to do that," Starmer said.

Mountbatten-Windsor has ignored a request from House Oversight Committee members for a "transcribed interview" about his "long-standing friendship" with Epstein.

CBS News has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Elon Musk

Emails exchanged between Elon Musk and Epstein more than a decade ago indicate they sometimes spent time around the holidays together in the Caribbean, and may have visited Epstein's island at least once.

In a Nov. 25, 2012 email, Epstein asked Musk how many people he would be bringing for the helicopter ride to the island. Musk responded, "Probably just Talulah and me." Talulah Riley was Musk's wife at the time.

Musk then asked, "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"

On Christmas Day, he sent another note, again asking about parties: "Do you have any parties planned? I've been working to the edge of sanity this year, and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St. Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I'm looking for."

The next year, in a November 2013 email, Epstein asked Musk if he would come to the Caribbean for Christmas. He said Woody Allen was with him and that Musk "might enjoy" the trip.

"Yes," Musk responded.

Although CBS News has not independently verified that Musk attended, the following year, in a September 2014 email, Epstein asked Musk if he would join for Christmas "again" in St. Barts.

"Don't know," Musk responded.

At the end of October, Epstein's assistant, Lesley Groff, sent a schedule reminder to Epstein that noted Musk "is to go to the island on Dec. 6th," although a subsequent email on Dec. 5, 2014, had a schedule note saying, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"

Musk wrote on X Saturday that he "had very little correspondence with Epstein and declined repeated invitations to go to his island or fly on his 'Lolita Express,' but was well aware that some email correspondence with him could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name."

CBS News has reached out to Musk for comment.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Former Wall Street executive and now Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his family spent time on Epstein's island, Little Saint James, in 2012, emails show.

Lutnick's wife, Allison, planned a visit with their four children and another family around the end of that year and emailed with Lesley Groff, Epstein's then assistant, to coordinate their travel.

Howard Lutnick was invited for lunch with Epstein on his island, and that appears to have taken place. On Dec. 24, 2012, a person whose name was redacted wrote to Lutnick on behalf of Epstein to tell him "it was nice seeing you."

But Lutnick claimed in an interview last October with the New York Post that he and his wife had cut ties with Epstein in 2005, after taking a tour of his New York townhouse. They had moved in next door to Epstein.

Lutnick told the New York Post that Epstein had shown them his massage room and commented on the massages he received there. Lutnick said he and his wife quickly left, "and in the six to eight steps it takes to get from his house to my house, my wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again."

A Commerce Department spokesperson, in a statement to CBS News, said that Lutnick "had limited interactions with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife and has never been accused of wrongdoing."

New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch

In a 2013 email exchange between New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Epstein, the two men discussed multiple women.

In one email, Tisch asked for details about a "Ukrainian Girl" who had lunch with him after meeting at Epstein's house. He called her a "very sweet girl."

Epstein replied that the woman had "a 10 ass" and is a "character," adding he would get "all info" on her.

Tisch responded that he was "curious to know about" the woman, and asked Epstein if she is a "pro or civilian?" prompting Epstein to reply that he doesn't "like records of these conversations."

Regarding a different woman, Tisch asked Epstein, "Is she fun?"

Epstein replied that the woman is "a civilian, but russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun."

In a separate email, after it appears Tisch met with a woman, Epstein told Tisch that a "report" was "just in" from their encounter, and he told the Giants owner that "you did very well… she is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow…"

In another email from the same year, Tisch appeared to be emailing with a woman that Epstein had introduced him to, writing to her, "Jeffrey Epstein is very excited about you and I meeting each other… I like that idea… do you?"

Epstein then appeared to give him tips about the woman's life, suggesting she was still in college and could not travel during the week to meet Tisch.

"Never heard back from her," Tisch wrote to Epstein in a reply. "Oh well…"

Other emails show Tisch inviting Epstein to a Giants football game and Epstein inviting Tisch to his private island.

Tisch said in a statement to CBS News: "We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with."

CBS News has reached out to the NFL and the Giants for comment.

Bill Gates

Two emails Epstein sent to himself on July 18, 2013, contain unverified allegations that Bill Gates had extramarital "sex with Russian girls" that resulted in a sexually transmitted infection requiring antibiotics. In one email, Epstein claimed Gates also sought to "surreptitiously give" the antibiotics to his then wife Melinda Gates.

In another, which Epstein drafted as a resignation letter from the perspective of someone named "Boris," he said, "I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal...From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial (sic) doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability."

The emails appear to have been written by Epstein on behalf of an aggrieved employee of Bill Gates who was resigning. The Daily Mail and other outlets have suggested Epstein may have been drafting a resignation letter for Boris Nikolic, a physician and a former employee of Bill Gates.

A spokesperson for Bill Gates told CBS News: "These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

The Wall Street Journal reported in 2023 that Epstein tried to threaten Gates after discovering he had an affair with a Russian bridge player named Mila Antonova, whom Gates had met in 2010. Neither Gates nor Antonova have confirmed the affair.

President Trump

President Trump consistently has said he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club and ended their friendship two decades ago, and while there are hundreds of references to Mr. Trump in the trove of newly released documents, the president claimed they further exonerate him.

Among the documents is a September 2009 deposition in which Epstein's former house manager, Juan Alessi, said Mr. Trump "never" stayed over at Epstein's home in Palm Beach, and also never got a massage while there.

There is also a message sent Sept. 28, 2012, asking: "what does JE think of going to Mar-a-Lago after xmas instead of his island?" "JE" apparently refers to Epstein; the names of the sender and the recipient are redacted. It's unclear whether there was any response.

The Justice Department said in a press release that some of the material in the Epstein-related documents contains untrue information about Mr. Trump.

"I didn't see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left," the president said on Saturday as he flew to Florida.

Steve Bannon

Among the files released on Friday is nearly two hours of video from an interview Steve Bannon, Mr. Trump's chief White House strategist during his first administration, conducted with Epstein.

Earlier Epstein document releases showed Bannon and Epstein often corresponded, and that Epstein sought to revive his shattered reputation through a documentary with Bannon.

The file and video do not make clear when the interview was recorded. In the interview, Bannon asked Epstein, "What are you, class three sexual predator?"

"Tier one," Epstein replied.

Bannon asked, "You're tier — what is — tier one's the highest and worst?"

Epstein responded that no, "I'm the lowest."

"You're the lowest. Okay, tier one, you're the lowest, but a criminal," said Bannon.

"Yes," Epstein replied.

Epstein also told Bannon, "I don't know why I'm attracted to somebody. I don't know people are attracted to each other."

Emails from November and December 2018 also indicate Steve Bannon and his son, Sean Bannon, received Hermes Apple watches, priced at $1,499 at the time, from Epstein. They were identical models — "44 mm, space gray, stainless steel case, space black," — the email said.

Lesley Groff, who was Epstein's assistant, wrote, "Jeffrey will give to Steve when he sees him next." In January 2019, there was another email from a redacted name sent to Epstein that read, "Steve has been given his Apple Watch!"

CBS News has reached out to Bannon by phone and email.

Brett Ratner

The files release includes photos showing filmmaker Brett Ratner with Epstein and two females.

The photos show Ratner with his arms around a female in a white top. They are on a couch next to Epstein, who is shoulder-to-shoulder with another female.

CBS News has reached out to Ratner's production company, Ratpac Entertainment, for comment.

In 2017, multiple women accused Ratner of sexual misconduct and he was dropped from a number of film projects. He denied any wrongdoing.

Ratner recently directed "Melania," a documentary that offers an inside look at the life of first lady Melania Trump in the days after the president's 2024 election victory.

Dr. Mehmet Oz

A transaction report shows that in 2004, Jeffrey Epstein paid for the travel of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor and talk show host who now heads the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the Department of Health and Human Services.

The report shows $1,592 was billed to Shoppers Travel, Inc.

Epstein was also invited to an event in 2014 in which Oz was a guest speaker, but Epstein wrote in an email that he was unavailable to attend.

Additionally, in 2016, Oz sent an email to Epstein, but the message is redacted.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where Oz has served as administrator since 2025, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kathryn Ruemmler

Kathryn Ruemmler, who was White House counsel under former President Obama from 2011 to 2014, said in a December 2015 email that she adores Epstein.

"I adore him. It's like having another older brother!" Ruemmler said to a redacted recipient, according to the emails released by the Justice Department. Ruemmler made the comment after Epstein offered to buy her a first-class ticket to Europe.

Ruemmler also served as associate White House counsel to former President Bill Clinton. She is now the chief legal officer and general counsel at Goldman Sachs.

In 2023, she told the Wall Street Journal, "I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein."

Woody Allen

In a May 2015 text message exchange, Epstein asks filmmaker Woody Allen if he wants to have a "day museum White House trip" the next week. That would have been when former President Barack Obama was in office.

Allen replied, "With my rap sheet I'll never get past security."

It's unclear if they were referring to visiting someone at the White House or simply a tourist trip. Another person appears to be included in the text exchange, but the name is redacted.

Allen has not been charged with any crimes, and he has denied accusations by Mia Farrow that he molested their adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos

In an October 2009 email to Epstein from Peggy Siegal, a publicist and New York socialite, said she just left Ghislaine Maxwell's house, where an after-party for an unnamed film was being held.

"Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there," she wrote.

Clinton's name and photos surfaced in previous sets of documents related to Epstein.

A spokesperson for Clinton said in 2019, after Epstein was indicted on federal charges, that the former president took four trips on Epstein's plane in 2002 and 2003, traveling to Europe, Asia and Africa. Angel Ureña, the spokesperson, said the trips included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation, and staff, foundation supporters, and Clinton's Secret Service detail were on every leg of every trip.

"President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago or those with which he has been recently charged in New York," he said.