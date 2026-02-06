Suspect killed 32 years after Colombian soccer star Andres Escobar murdered following mistake in game against U.S.

A drug trafficker linked to the 1994 murder of Colombian soccer star Andrés Escobar has been killed in Mexico, President Gustavo Petro said Friday.

Santiago Gallon Henao had been investigated in the death of Escobar, the Colombian national team's central defender, who was gunned down in Medellin days after scoring an own goal in a match against the United States at the 1994 World Cup.

The own goal contributed to Colombia's first-round elimination from the tournament.

Colombian defender Andres Escobar lies on the ground after scoring an own goal past goalkeeper Oscar Cordoba while trying to stop a shot from U.S. forward John Harkes during the World Cup first round soccer match on June 22, 1994 in Los Angeles. ROMEO GACAD/AFP via Getty Images

The 27-year-old's murder shocked the soccer world and Colombia, which at the time was plagued by violence. Medellin was controlled by drug traffickers, with a murder rate of 380 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Gallon and his brother allegedly confronted Escobar at a nightclub on July 2, 1994, just 10 days after the own goal.

The brothers' driver, Humberto Munoz Castro, admitted to shooting Escobar several times in the nightclub's parking lot. According to eyewitnesses, Munoz shouted "goal!" each time he fired. He later confessed to the killing and was sentenced to prison. He got a 43-year sentence and was released after 11 years, according to the Bogota Post.

The men were thought to have lost heavily after betting on Colombia's performance at the World Cup.

Petro said on X that Gallon was killed Thursday in Mexico, and that he was responsible for Escobar's killing.

The soccer star's murder "destroyed the country's international image," the leftist president said.

Gallon was shot dead in a restaurant in Huixquilucan, a municipality in the state of Mexico, a source from the Toluca prosecutor's office told AFP.

Gallon and his brother were investigated for obstruction of justice and spent 15 months in prison without being brought to trial.

They were included in a 2015 U.S. Treasury Department blacklist for drug trafficking, accused of being members of La Oficina de Envigado, a successor to drug kingpin Pablo Escobar's Medellin Cartel.

The 1991 murder of Escobar was chronicled in the ESPN documentary "The Two Escobars," which draws parallels between the soccer star and the international drug lord.