Clintons set to testify in House committee's Epstein investigation after contempt threat

Washington — Bill and Hillary Clinton agreed to the House Oversight Committee's terms to testify as part of the panel's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a last-minute change of heart for the pair who had been defiant as they faced a contempt of Congress vote, the panel's chairman said Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton will appear for a deposition on Feb. 26, while the former president will appear on Feb. 27, the committee said.

"Once it became clear that we would hold them in contempt, the Clintons completely caved and will appear for transcribed, filmed depositions this month," Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said in a statement.

In a letter to the committee, the Clintons asked for a public hearing, saying "we now believe that will best suit our concerns about fairness."

The House was expected to vote this week on holding the former president and former secretary of state in criminal contempt of Congress, but the plans were abruptly put on hold Monday when the Clintons' legal team alerted the committee that they would agree to the committee's terms.

Comer appeared to be caught off guard by the news and said he was seeking clarification on what they were agreeing to. The House Rules Committee then postponed consideration of the contempt resolutions.

Over the weekend, the Clintons' legal team proposed that Bill Clinton would sit for a four-hour transcribed interview in New York City that should be restricted to matters related to the investigations into Epstein. Hillary Clinton would offer another sworn declaration, but if the committee required her in-person appearance, it should follow the same terms as her husband's testimony, the lawyers said.

Comer rejected the offer, calling it "unreasonable."

That led to Monday night's email from the Clintons' legal team, saying the pair "accept the terms of your letter and will appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates."

The acceptance marks a stark turn for the Clintons, who had argued the House Oversight Committee's subpoenas seeking their testimony were "invalid and legally unenforceable."

"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," the Clintons said in a letter to the committee in January as they refused to appear for depositions. "For us, now is that time."