Polish PM Donald Tusk announces probe to see if Epstein's "satanic circle" trafficked Polish women or girls

Berlin — Poland's leader said Wednesday that the country would look into possible links between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Russian intelligence services, amid growing concern that the Epstein scandal may have implications beyond criminal justice that touch on national security for the European nation.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced in a video posted Wednesday on social media that the Polish government would create an analytical team to examine whether Polish children were abused via criminal networks connected to Epstein.

"We cannot allow any of the cases involving the abuse of the Polish children by a network of pedophiles and the organizer of this satanic circle, Mr. Epstein, to be treated lightly or ignored," he said, adding with out any further detail that, "the first pieces of information have appeared relating to the individuals who informed Mr. Epstein from Krakow that they already had a group of Polish women or girls."

"We have decided to establish an analytical team and possibly also to launch an investigation if our concerns over the scandal involving pedophilia in the U.S. are confirmed," Tusk said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is seen during a news conference in Kobylka, Poland, Jan. 30, 2026. Kuba Stezycki/REUTERS

He added that questions about "links between Epstein and the entire pedophile circle and the Russian special services … must, above all, be clarified by us in the light of security of the Polish state."

Tusk did not elaborate on any suspected links between Epstein, an American financier who was accused of trafficking girls for sex before he died by suicide in a New York jail cell, and Russian agencies.

The Polish leader made his remarks after the U.S. Department of Justice released around 3 million more pages of documents related to the Epstein case on Friday, revealing new information about his global network of contacts.

Speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Tusk described the scandal as a "completely unprecedented case," adding that some of the newly released material pointed to what he called "Polish threads" in the scandal.

"That is why prosecutors and special services will carry out a very detailed and quick analysis, file by file," Tusk said.

Beyond any potential crimes against Polish citizens, Tusk noted that media reports and analysts have suggested Epstein's activities may have been exploited by Russian security services to gather compromising material on influential figures. Such material could still be used today, he warned, creating risks for democratic institutions and national security.

The investigative team will be led by Poland's justice minister and prosecutor general and will include prosecutors, police and members of the national security services.

Spokespeople for the government said the group would be relatively small, operate under classified procedures, and begin working immediately. Poland may also seek further, unpublished evidence from U.S. authorities related to any Polish individuals based on the analysis, and may also advocate for an international investigation with other countries.

Russia has been dismissive of any allegations of links to the Epstein scandal. In December, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the Epstein files exposed the hypocrisy of Western elites who had long criticized Moscow.