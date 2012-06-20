Drought in America
A severe drought grips much of the United States, potentially threatening the livelihood of farmers
Sinking of Calif.'s San Joaquin Valley seen from space
The valley is sinking because of the pumping of groundwater from underground reservoirs, a byproduct of California's severe drought
Amid drought, feds pessimistic for Lake Mead's future
The Colorado River reservoir - which supplies water to communities from Nevada to Arizona - is severely affected by drought
California Gov. Brown: Lawns can go brown during drought
During the historic drought, some residents in California have reported being fined for their parched landscape
Texas rice farmers bear brunt of drought
The water authority in Texas has made an unprecedented decision: If the water level drops too low in the state's reservoirs, the water supply to most of the state's rice farmers will be cut off for a second year. Anna Werner reports.
Christmas tree drought hits hard in Midwest
Analysts predict that Americans will buy 30 million Christmas trees this year, but in the Midwest Christmas tree farmers have been hit hard by the drought, which could wreak havoc on next year's crop. CBS Minneapolis affiliate WCCO's Jamie Yuccas reports.
Iowa scientists: Climate change caused the drought
More than 130 Iowa college and university scientists warned that without changes, Iowans will face more extreme weather
Drought produces pumpkin boom
The drought ruined corn crops in many parts of the nations. But, as Elaine Quijano reports, the hot and dry conditions were just right for that October favorite - the pumpkin.
Freeze, drought take bite out of fall tourism
Business owners scramble after extreme weather leaves corn too short for mazes, orchards lacking apples and fall foliage muted
Grass theft on the rise amid stubborn drought
Drought-affected ranchers steal hay and leave gates open or cut fences to let cattle graze on neighbors' greener pastures
Bacon shortage "baloney," but prices to rise
The economics of the current drought are likely to nose up prices for bacon and other pork products next year by as much as 10 percent
Drought causing problems for homeowners
The drought of 2012 isn't just hurting farmers, it's also causing big problems for homeowners. Dean Reynolds reports from St. Louis, Mo., where dry conditions are taking their toll on houses.
Drought maintains grip on lower 48 states
Portion of U.S. in extreme or exceptional drought edged up last week, U.S. Drought Monitor says
Drought slowing economic growth
The Commerce Department has put out a new report showing economic growth was less than previously thought during the second quarter of 2012. As Anthony Mason reports, the government says much of the downward revision can be blamed on the drought.
Stalled legislation keeping water from Ark. farms
Money to complete a vital network of irrigation trenches through drought-stricken Arkansas farms is attached to legislation that's been stuck in Congress for nearly three years. Jim Axelrod reports.
Drought forces juggling of Okla. water distribution
The Great Drought of 2012 is causing a juggling act of water distribution in eastern Oklahoma. Jim Axelrod speaks with Col. Michael Teague - the man doing the all the juggling.
Drought dries up 200 miles of Arkansas River
Farmers in Kansas depend on water from the Arkansas River to irrigate their crops. Jim Axelrod reports the devastating drought has dried up 200 miles of the river leaving no water to divert causing profits to be cut in half.
Colo. using 19th century claims to decide water shortage disputes
Gary Hanks controls the water supply for two dozen Colorado ranches and farms. His job has been difficult this year following the country's devastating drought. Jim Axelrod reports the water commissioner uses a system of inherited claims reaching back to the 19th century to decide who gets water first.
Rain brings hope for drought-suffering farmers
A strong mix of rain and wind has been welcome relief for farmers in the drought-ridden Mississippi River Valley, although Dean Reynolds reports that residents are hoping for even more precipitation in the region.
TS Isaac will ease but not end droguht
Isaac's current path takes it right up the Mississippi River, where it will relieve many, but not all, drought-stricken areas
Bright side of the drought: fruit
The Great Drought of 2012 has dried up business for many farmers. But as Margaret Brennan reports, the heat has been "sweet" for fruit farmers.
Drought intensifies in key farming states
Storms that eased parched conditions haven't helped growers and ranchers in Kansas or Nebraska, drought monitor map shows
Farmers turn from corn to drought-friendly sorghum
Sorghum needs only a third as much water as corn and retains moisture longer, enticing farmers in Nebraska and elsewhere to shift
Drought taking toll on corn crops, and prices
Agriculture Dept. says U.S. corn growers could end up with lowest average yield in 17 years, with wide-ranging effects for farmers, cattle ranchers and consumers
Drought's effects trickle down to other farmers
Hay prices have gone up 50 percent, but others dependent on the product - like dairy farmers - can't absorb the higher costs