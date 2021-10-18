California records driest water year since 1924

What the megadrought means to the American We...

What the megadrought means to the American West

California has recorded its driest water year in over a decade, according to a report from the California Department of Water Resources. The water year, which only includes measurements for precipitation like rain or snow, saw 28.2 inches between 2020 and 2021.

California cities Sacramento, San Francisco, Bakersfield and Santa Barbara received "less than half" of their average annual rain and snowfall, according to California Water Resources. The amount of measured precipitation makes the 2020-2021 the second driest year in California history.

The driest year ever recorded was 1924, but the report said that 2020-2021 mirrored the drought conditions of 1977, a drought year that saw the lowest level of water runoff in the state's recorded history.

1977 was characterized in the report as a "year with no water," but 2020-2021 was a "hotter year with no water," because of the combination of low precipitation with extremely high temperatures. The temperature trends have also exacerbated fire season in the west. 2020 recorded California's largest fire in state history, with over 8 million acres burned in California alone, according to Cal Fire.

California Water Resources noted that the dry year is part of a larger California drought trend that has spanned the past three years. In May 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom expanded the state's drought emergency to cover 30% of the population, citing extreme "water shortages."

"The hots are getting a lot hotter in this state, the dries are getting a lot drier," Newsom said. "We have a conveyance system, a water system, that was designed for a world that no longer exists."

Severe water restrictions have been put in place for California residents, who were asked by Newsom to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 15% to "help maintain critical flows" for industries. In August, the state water board approved a motion to restrict water access for California farmers to prevent further risk to the drinking water supply.

In the California tourist town of Mendocino, the lack of rain has caused the reservoir to fall below normal limits, leaving residents scrambling before they run out of water.

"It's dire and it's only getting worse," Ryan Rhoades, the town's groundwater manager told CBS News.