Secrets of the elephant There is a lot we're still learning about the magnificent elephant, a creature that became a political animal after satirist Thomas Nast used it in cartoons in the 1870s. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the exhibition "The Secret World of Elephants," at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and checks out the pachyderms at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., to uncover some of the elephant's secrets, from its means of communication, to its trunk, "the Swiss army knife of organs."