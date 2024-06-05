Georgia appeals court temporarily halts Trump's 2020 election case in Fulton County

Appeals court to review decision that kept DA Fani Willis on Trump case

Washington — The Georgia Court of Appeals temporarily halted proceedings in the 2020 election case involving former President Donald Trump while it reviews a trial judge's ruling that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue prosecuting the case.

The stay issued by the court applies only to Trump and the eight co-defendants who sought to have Willis and her office removed from the case because of an improper relationship she had with Nathan Wade, who served as a special prosecutor.

A panel of three judges on the appeals court is tentatively set to hear arguments in the disqualification bid Oct. 4. The case is being heard in its August term, and a decision must be rendered by March 14, 2025.