Campaign 2012: The Debates
Full coverage of the showdowns between President Obama and Mitt Romney in Colorado, New York and Flo
Latest
Presidential debate: A foreign policy study guide
If you want to study up on some of the foreign policy issues that might come up tonight, watch these recent 60 Minutes pieces
Ohio: Most visited state by presidential candidates
Ohio has been visited by the candidates more than any other state, and with good reason. Winning the election will almost surely include winning Ohio. Dean Reynolds reports.
TV ratings slipped for final debate
Nielsen estimates 59.2M watched, compared to 67.2M for 1st and 65.6M for 2nd; Fox News drew more debate viewers than it ever had
How would Romney "indict" Ahmadinejad?
Examining Mitt Romney's proposal to indict the Iranian president
Fact-checking the final presidential debate
Reviewing assertions on Russia, Iran, the size of the military, the economy and energy
GOP debate spin: Romney looked presidential
Republicans, after the final debate, praise Romney as a plausible commander-in-chief and slam the president's aggression as small-minded
Romney opts not to attack on Libya
In third and final presidential debate, Romney steered clear of Libya controversy
In final debate, fierce battle over foreign policy
Obama, Romney trade jabs over Syria, Afghanistan, Libya; a few domestic issues also creep in
Analysis: Debate unlikely to change many minds
President Obama landed more blows on Monday night against a cautious Romney, but that may not translate to votes
The entire third 2012 presidential debate
The entire third and final presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida on October 22, 2012.
Final presidential debate analysis
CBS This Morning co-host Norah O'Donnell, CBS News political director John Dickerson, CBS News national security analyst Juan Zarate, and National Journal White House correspondent Major Garrett spoke with Scott Pelley discussing President Obama and Mitt Romney's performances during their final debate.
Poll: Sizeable win for Obama in final presidential debate
In a poll of 521 uncommitted voters conducted immediately after the final presidential debate, 53% of these said President Obama was the winner, 23% think Romney won, another 24% feel the debate was a tie.
Final showdown comes at heated political moment
John Dickerson: Final debate gives Obama, Romney their last big chance to change the dynamic in key battleground states with a single shot
Final presidential debate: How did Obama do?
CBS News White House correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Scott Pelley on President Obama's "aggressive" attitude during the third and final presidential debate against Mitt Romney.
Obama: Military has fewer horses and bayonets
During the third presidential debate, President Obama told Mitt Romney the Navy has fewer ships, horses, and bayonets than in 1916 because the nature of the military has changed.
Obama to Romney: The 1980's are calling to ask for their foreign policy back
During the third presidential debate, President Obama told Mitt Romney "the 1980's are calling to ask for their foreign policy back" referring to Mr. Romney previously saying Russia was America's biggest geopolitical foe.
10/22: The final presidential debate; Armstrong stripped of Tour de France titles
President Obama and Mitt Romney are set to take the stage for their final debate in the 2012 election season; Then, the gunman's wife from a Ohio spa shooting also dealt with domestic violence; Also, the International Cycling Union stripped Lance Armstrong of seven Tour de France titles
Iran's nuclear capability a hot campaign issue
Neither President Obama or challenger Mitt Romney want Iran to have nuclear bomb capabilities. The candidates differ on the approach to Iran and America's vote could decide when the U.S. acts to stop the country. David Martin reports.
Is China really cheating?
Heated rhetoric from the campaign trail suggest that China is rigging the game in order to export more products. But a closer look suggests otherwise. Bill Whitaker reports.
Transition in Afghanistan hitting road blocks
President Obama wants to hand over the policing of Afghans to its own forces by 2014, but deserters and insider attacks are undermining that transition. Kelly Cobiella reports.
What to expect from the final presidential debate
CBS News political director John Dickerson and CBS This Morning co-host Norah O'Donnell spoke with Scott Pelley on what viewers should expect from the third and final presidential debate between President Obama and Mitt Romney.
Ohio voters split on Obama's performance, Romney's past
Ohio is the most hotly contested state in every presidential election and this year is no exception. Though President Obama holds a lead in that state, Dean Reynolds reports on why that lead isn't very large.
Obama expected to defend foreign policy record in 3rd debate
President Obama is expected to defend his record on foreign policy during the third and final debate. Nancy Cordes reports this will include ending the Iraq war, winding down the Afghanistan war, and killing Osama bin Laden.
Romney to hit broader themes in final debate
Mitt Romney's advisers expect the third presidential debate to have a much different feel to the town hall format, and as Nancy Cordes learned, are expecting President Obama to go on the offensive when the subject of Libya is discussed.
Foreign policy the focus for final debate
Obama has cast Romney as willing to play politics with national security; Romney calls president weak on world stage
Highlights
Fact-checking the vice presidential debate
Fact-checking the second presidential debate
Fact-checking the first presidential debate
1960: First televised presidential debate
Great presidential debates
Memorable presidential debate moments from campaigns past
Guide to the presidential debates
