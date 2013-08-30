Back to School
News and resources for families planning to send children back to school
Latest
-
UC Irvine apologizes as hundreds of admission offers are rescinded
The University of California, Irvine is apologizing to nearly 500 students whose admission offers were revoked. The school accepted around 40,000 first-year and transfer students, and more than 7,000 said they would enroll as freshmen -- hundreds more than the university expected. Tony Dokoupil reports.
-
Students using site powered by A.I. to cheat?
New technology and artificial intelligence are making it even easier for students to cheat. CBS News contributor and Wired editor-in-chief Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how the search engine, Wolfram Alpha, works and why teachers should look at the future of artificial intelligence and students' access to it as a way to inform their curriculum today.
-
Recent graduates' commencement wisdom
Graduation season is just about wrapped up, and instead of focusing on the famous speeches this year, we thought we'd share the fresh wisdom of the graduates themselves.
-
How big a problem is student debt?
Loan loads are high for recent U.S. college grads, but there is a bright spot
-
Pregnant teen barred from graduation has her own ceremony
Maddie Runkles was barred from her graduation at a small Christian school because she's pregnant, but she was able to celebrate during a private ceremony.
-
Harvard withdraws acceptance offers over offensive memes
According to a report in The Harvard Crimson, at least ten students who were going to Harvard in the fall were told to forget it -- after the university came across their Facebook messages. Harvard declined to comment. Don Dahler reports.
-
Student never thought he'd graduate, then teacher surprises him
Jamias Howard, a 19-year-old senior, never thought he was going to graduate from Griffin High School in Georgia. But then he met Kimberly Wimbish, a special education teacher at the school, and she changed his life.
-
Fidget toys are big in this school district
Pocket-sized spinning toys are becoming a major distraction for kids, with some school districts banning them altogether. In Wichita, Kansas, though, one district says they are actually benefiting students.
-
Study reveals reason behind drop in school bullying
A 10-year study on bullying in Maryland schools found that nationwide efforts to stop school bullying are beginning to pay off. The percentage of kids being bullied dropped from 29 percent in 2005 to 14 percent in 2014. Dr. Jon LaPook has more.
-
Sydney Chaffee honored as 2017 National Teacher of the Year
The important job of educating the country's more than 50 million public school students falls to just over three million teachers. Only on "CBS This Morning," we are proud to announce the 2017 National Teacher of the Year: Sydney Chaffee. The 9th grade humanities teacher at Codman Academy in Dorchester, Massachusetts, joins us in Studio 57 to discuss her career.
-
Student journalists force principal to resign
Investigative reporting by a group of student journalists forced their new principal to resign. Amy Robertson was hired last month to lead a Kansas high school, but when the students set out to write a story about her, they found "inconsistencies in Robertson's credentials." Omar Villafranca reports.
-
After-school programs threatened in Trump's proposed budget
President Trump's proposed budget includes deep cuts at the Department of Education. But supporters of the move say the $9 billion rollback will put the department on a much-needed diet. Michelle Miller visits a successful after-school program in New Jersey that relies on federal funds to survive.
-
The role of education, parenting and community in gender identity
CBSN explores how gender is being redefined in a new CBSN Originals, "Gender: The Space Between." SJ Miller with Educational Equity Supports and Services at NYU, Jodie Patterson, an LGBTQ activist and parent of a transgender son, and psychotherapist Laura Jacobs with the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center join CBSN to break down the role of education, parenting and community in gender identity.
-
Dept of Education misspells iconic educator's name in tweet
Author, professor and activist W.E.B. Du Bois was cited in Dept. of Education tweet later corrected
-
Protesters block DeVos from entering D.C. public school
Education secretary Betsy DeVos visited a Washington, D.C. school Friday but was blocked from entering by protesters. She eventually made it inside.
-
Choral director is Grammy Music Educator of the Year
Along with the music, there’s a message Keith Hancock wants young minds to absorb
-
West Virginia public schools sued over Bible classes
Bible stories have been taught in Mercer County for 80 years, but the voluntary program is now at the center of a debate on the separation of church and state
-
How 826 National is rewriting the rules of education
With after-school programs across the country, this unique institution has turned thousands of students into published authors, free of charge
-
Teachers in Colorado school district permitted to carry guns
A rural school district in Colorado has voted to allow teach to carry guns. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more details.
-
Schools training students to look out for warning signs four years after Newtown massacre
Four years after the Sandy Hook school shooting, another Connecticut school is implementing a program to help students spot warning signs for classmates who may present a risk. Students are taught to speak out if a classmate is isolated, is a target of bullying or other warning signs. Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
-
2017 Grammy Music Educator Award finalists revealed
Only on "CBS This Morning," here are the top finalists for the Grammy Music Educator Award. The teachers were picked from more than 3,000 nominees across the country for their significant contributions to music education in their schools. Nine finalists and their schools will each receive $1,000, and the top teacher will also be honored during Grammy Week in Los Angeles and attend the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.
-
School bans two literary classics
A Virginia school banned "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" after a parent filed a complaint over racial slurs in the books. Brian Hill of our Virginia affiliate WTKR has more on their decision and the community's reaction.
-
Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes inspires students to face the world's challenges
History teacher Jahana Hayes wants America's youth to know "no matter how young they are, they still can make an impact."
-
More than 75 million millennials struggling with student debt
The average student loan debt has more than tripled in the last 20 years, leaving more than 75 million millennials juggling debt and economic uncertainty. Jill Schlesinger reports.
-
Issues That Matter: Margaret Spellings on education
The cost of college is skyrocketing, and outstanding student loan debt totals more than $1.4 trillion. In this edition of Issues That Matter, former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings, who now serves as president of the University of North Carolina, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the education issues the next president will have to address. During President George W. Bush's administration, Spellings helped implement the No Child Left Behind Act.
Highlights
-
UC Irvine apologizes as hundreds of admission offers are rescinded
-
Students using site powered by A.I. to cheat?
-
Recent graduates' commencement wisdom
-
How big a problem is student debt?
-
Pregnant teen barred from graduation has her own ceremony
-
Student never thought he'd graduate, then teacher surprises him
-
Study reveals reason behind drop in school bullying
-
Sydney Chaffee honored as 2017 National Teacher of the Year
-
Student journalists force principal to resign
-
After-school programs threatened in Trump's proposed budget
-
The role of education, parenting and community in gender identity
-
California choral director awarded Grammy Music Educator of the Year
-
How 826 National is rewriting the rules of education
-
Schools training students to look out for warning signs four years after Newtown massacre
-
2017 Grammy Music Educator Award finalists revealed