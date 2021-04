Steve Jobs' wife awards 10 innovative schools with $10M each Ten schools have a massive windfall and vote of confidence after being chosen from nearly 700 schools across the country that submitted ideas to reimagine high school. Each will receive $10 million from "XQ: The Super School Project," funded by Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of the late Apple founder Steve Jobs. Chip Reid reports on one of the winners, a groundbreaking school in Washington, D.C.