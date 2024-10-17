Widow of Jan. 6 officer testifies at rioter's sentencing: "My husband died protecting democracy"

The widow of a Washington, D.C., police officer who died by suicide in the days after January 6, 2021, asked a judge on Thursday for a stiff sentence against a rioter who harassed her husband amid the mob at the U.S. Capitol.

Erin Smith, whose husband Jeff Smith suffered a traumatic brain injury and a fracture while repelling the rioters, said Dana Bell, 66, contributed to her husband's attack.

"Because of Dana Bell, (my husband) didn't get the chance to keep serving as a police officer," Smith said. "At 35, instead of becoming a mother, I became a widow."

The dramatic testimony came as a federal judge sentenced Bell to 17 months in prison for her role in the U.S. Capitol siege. Bell pleaded guilty to assaulting and resisting police. Bell, a Texas woman who had no prior criminal history, was accused of grabbing at a police baton and accosting an officer as they tried to clear the mob from near the House Speaker's Lobby while members of Congress attempted to escape.

A Justice Department prosecutor said the footage recovered from Jeff Smith's body camera captured images of Bell confronting Jeff Smith. The prosecutor said Bell can be heard telling Jeff Smith "Get a real job. ... No one supports you." In the footage, some of which was shown during Bell's sentencing hearing Thursday, she was seen physically struggling with Jeff Smith as police attempted to clear away the crowd.

Erin Smith told the judge, "My husband died protecting democracy itself."

Washington, D.C., officials formally determined Jeff Smith's death by suicide was a line-of-duty death linked to the injuries he suffered while stopping the rioters.

Former Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, Erin Smith, widow of Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith and Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell react as Stephen Ayres, who pleaded guilty to illegally entering the Capitol on January 6, testifies before the House committee probing the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images

As Erin Smith concluded her remarks in court, Bell mouthed the words "I'm sorry" twice toward Smith.

Bell tearfully apologized in her request for leniency during the hearing."It was my fault. It was my choice," Bell said.

She also apologized to the "government, the taxpayers and the law enforcement officers." Turning to Smith, Bell apologized aloud to her.

According to the Justice Department, while amid the Capitol mob, Bell "picked up and hurled a stanchion across the floor." Bell also "made her way into the area near the Speaker's Lobby, where a rioter had just been shot. For more than a minute, (she) ignored repeatedly ignored police pleas to leave the area so emergency medical crew could access the wounded rioter. Instead, she swore and pointed at and gave the middle finger to the officers there," the Justice Department said.

Prosecutors argued Bell continued lingering, ignoring police's instructions, and instead giving them commands, like "Don't f***in' touch me!"

Bell is the latest of more than 600 defendants from the U.S. Capitol attack who have been sentenced to incarceration. Approximately 1,500 people have been charged for roles in the Capitol assault. More arrests are expected before the statute of limitations is reached on January 5, 2026.

Stills showing Dana Bell at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Department of Justice

Erin Smith became a public advocate for line-of-duty death benefits for law enforcement officers who died by suicide after the January 6 attack. Several other officers who responded to the Capitol during the riot also died by suicide in the weeks after.