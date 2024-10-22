Trump to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast

Former President Donald Trump will join Joe Rogan on his podcast for an in-person taping in Austin, Texas, on Friday, a senior campaign adviser tells CBS News.

The interview with the most popular podcaster in America continues Trump's trend of sitting for interviews with non-traditional media figures, many of whom boast young, largely male audiences. Rogan's show "The Joe Rogan Experience" has more than 14 million followers on Spotify and 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Trump previously lashed out at Rogan for voicing support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rogan has since said he didn't endorse RFK Jr., but appreciates him and his policies.

"It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED," Trump posted on Truth Social after Rogan praised RFK Jr.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in Texas on Friday for a rally in Houston, where she is expected to focus on abortion rights. The appearance comes as Democratic Rep. Colin Allred is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz for Texas' Senate seat. Texas has one of the nation's strictest abortion bans.

Harris isn't expected to win Texas, a state that went for Trump over President Biden by more than five points. But Democrats still hope Allred may have a chance. Texas hasn't had a Democratic U.S. senator since 1993.

