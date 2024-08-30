Law enforcement searching for Jan. 6 rioter​ Anthony Vo, who failed to report to prison over summer

Law enforcement officials are searching for a convicted U.S. Capitol rioter who failed to report to prison earlier this summer to begin serving his nine-month sentence and has not surfaced for weeks.

Multiple sources told CBS News there is an active effort to find Antony Vo of Indiana, who was sentenced in April and expected to report to the federal correctional facility in Terre Haute, Indiana, by early summer.

File: Jan. 6, 2021, rioter Anthony Vo, left, as identified by witness. Witness believes woman on right is Vo's mother, who was also charged with being part of the Capitol breach. Government exhibit

One law enforcement source said investigators are exploring the possibility that Vo is in Canada.

Vo had already drawn additional scrutiny and reprimands from the judge and prosecutors during his criminal case, after allegedly violating pretrial release conditions, referring to the court system as a "kangaroo court," criticizing the judge and posting conspiracy theories about Jan. 6, 2021, on his social media account.

A federal jury convicted Vo of four criminal counts in September 2023, including disorderly conduct. Prosecutors argued Vo was amid the mob inside the Capitol for approximately 27 minutes, snapping photos and yelling "Freedom!" while moving through the Capitol complex.

At a court hearing in April, prosecutors argued Vo had already demonstrated a pattern of defiance against the court system. Vo was accused of violating his pretrial release conditions by attending a protest outside of the Washington, D.C., jail in support of Jan. 6 rioters. The judge placed a curfew on Vo during his case, due to violations of court orders, according to the Justice Department's filings. Vo also blistered the judge and the court with criticism on his social media account, referring to his criminal proceedings as a "kangaroo court."

In a court filing in April, prosecutors said, "Vo's complete lack of remorse for his actions on January 6 should also animate the Court's decision regarding his sentence. Within minutes of leaving the Capitol building on January 6, Vo used text messages and social media to brag about intimidating police officers, halting the vote count, and storming the building. His lack of contrition continued after his trial when he repeatedly used social media to dispute his guilt, where he called himself a 'J6 wrongful convict.'"

At Vo's sentencing hearing in April, Judge Tanya Chutkan criticized Vo for his demeanor and conduct during his trial. Chutkan said she was concerned to see Vo smiling at the defense table as a police officer testified "powerfully" about the impact of the riot. When she handed down the nine-month prison sentence against Vo, Chutkan said, "I don't believe Mr. Vo thinks the law applies to him."

Two weeks after his sentencing, Vo posted complaints on social media about the court's handling of his criminal case, alleging he had been "railroaded" by the judicial system.

Vo, like most Jan. 6 defendants, was permitted to remain free from custody between his sentencing hearing and the start of his prison term, a period of time which typically spans several weeks.

Vo's defense attorney declined requests for comment. The Justice Department also declined to comment. The FBI office in Indianapolis referred CBS News to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, who declined to comment.

Vo was 31 years old when he was convicted last year. His mother is also charged with being part of the Capitol breach. She has a court appearance scheduled next month.

Several other Jan. 6 defendants have been fugitives in the 43 months since the U.S. Capitol riot prosecutions. Three from Lakeland, Florida, were missing for months, before their capture in Florida earlier this year.

An alleged Florida member of the Proud Boys, Christopher Worrell, was a fugitive after failing to appear for his sentencing hearing. He was captured weeks later when he attempted covertly to return home.

