The best TV deals you can get right now at Amazon: Samsung, Amazon Fire TV and more

Upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive, especially if you want quality. Luckily, there are some great TV deals on Amazon right now, including a sale on the popular 2022 edition of Samsung's "The Frame" QLED 4K TV.
Read on to find the best TV deals we've found on top-rated models at Amazon.
Find TV deals on top-rated models from the likes of Samsung, LG and TCL ahead. They come in a variety of sizes and budgets.
Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV
Right now, you can save big on the 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound in two sizes.
55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $280 (reduced from $450)
65-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $400 (reduced from $570)
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV
The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.
55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $400 (reduced from $520)
Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)
Right now, you can save big on the 65-inch 2021 edition of Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). This means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.
65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)
LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV
This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has an OLED display. This TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically.
65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,497 (reduced from $2,300)
TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution
If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.
65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $950 (reduced from $1,500)
LG OLED C1 4K smart TV
Right now, Amazon has this 65-inch LG OLED TV from its C1 series marked down. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs offer elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8-inches thick.
65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500)
LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV
This LG TV is available for a sweet price right now. Its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and NanoCell display gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings.
The 90 series LG TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $897 (reduced from $1,400)
