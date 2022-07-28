Watch CBS News
Essentials

The best TV deals you can get right now at Amazon: Samsung, Amazon Fire TV and more

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

tv-deals-hero.jpg
Getty Images

Upgrading to a bigger and better TV can be expensive, especially if you want quality. Luckily, there are some great TV deals on Amazon right now, including a sale on the popular 2022 edition of Samsung's "The Frame" QLED 4K TV

Read on to find the best TV deals we've found on top-rated models at Amazon.

Top products in this article:

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

$1,598 at Amazon

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,497 (reduced from $2,300)

$1,497 at Amazon

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $400 (reduced from $520)

$400 at Amazon

Find TV deals on top-rated models from the likes of SamsungLG and TCL ahead. They come in a variety of sizes and budgets.

Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV

Insignia 55-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia via Amazon

Right now, you can save big on the 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound in two sizes.

55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $280 (reduced from $450)

$280 at Amazon

65-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $400 (reduced from $570)

$400 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV

4-series.jpg
Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more. 

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $400 (reduced from $520)

$400 at Amazon

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)

samsung-5522-class-the-frame-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv.jpg
Samsung via Amazon

Right now, you can save big on the 65-inch 2021 edition of Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). This means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

$1,598 at Amazon

LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV

LG OLED B1 Series Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has an OLED display. This TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically. 

65" LG OLED B1 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $1,497 (reduced from $2,300)

$1,497 at Amazon

TCL QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution

tclminiqled4k.jpg
TCL via Amazon

If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money. 

65" TCL QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $950 (reduced from $1,500)

$950 at Amazon

LG OLED C1 4K smart TV

lgoledtree.jpg
LG via Amazon

Right now, Amazon has this 65-inch LG OLED TV from its C1 series marked down. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.    

Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently change its luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each of their pixels function independently, these TVs offer elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8-inches thick.  

65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,597 (reduced from $2,500) 

$1,597 at Amazon

LG NanoCell 90 series smart 4K UHD TV

lg-nano-cell.jpg
LG via Amazon

This LG TV is available for a sweet price right now. Its a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K and NanoCell display gives your picture crisp details and enhanced contrast and color. The TV is an excellent choice for gamers: It's FreeSync Premium-compatible for real-time action with a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's Game Optimizer feature provides easy access to all your favorite game settings. 

The 90 series LG TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. 

65" LG NanoCell 90 Series smart 4K UHD TV, $897 (reduced from $1,400)

$897 at Amazon

Related content from CBS Essentials

First published on July 12, 2022 / 3:37 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.