Sofas, rugs and more: The best furniture deals at Wayfair right now

Frary wide manual standard recliner, $630 (reduced from $1,110)
Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,680 (reduced from $3,396)
Mercedes Chevron area rug, $76 and up (reduced from $221)
Below, the best furniture deals at Wayfair right now. Find a recliner at 43% off, a changing table at 51% off, a sleeper sofa at 47% off and much more.
Frary wide manual standard recliner: $630
This manual recliner embraces mid-century modern style. It has two reclining positions, and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant.
Frary wide manual standard recliner, $630 (reduced from $1,110)
Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table: $154
The Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table for babies is on deep discount right now at Wayfair. The changing station features two open shelves and fits standard-size changing pads.
Wayfair offers this 4.6-star-rated table in white, gold and black.
Sand & Stable Bowdoinham changing table, $154 (reduced from $316)
Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise: $2,680
This sectional by Grayleigh has the look of a more upscale couch (think Restoration Hardware), but at less than half the price. It features pillow seat tops and seats three. Don't worry about its light color -- the fabric is moisture-repellent and stain-resistant.
Janeen wide reversible modular sofa and chaise (141'' x 47'' x 38'' high), $2,680 (reduced from $3,396)
Dartmouth three-leg coffee table: $420
This teak wood-slab coffee table adds some rustic chic to any space. It has three legs and makes for a cool statement piece.
"I was blown away by this natural piece of art that totally gives my living space an extra flair," reviewer Danielle says. "Hands down, this work of art is a true conversation piece."
Dartmouth three-leg coffee table (17" x 40" x 28"), $420 (reduced from $530)
Perdue square arm sleeper: $460
This velvet couch adds a touch of luxury to your living room. It's a great two-seater for hosting friends. This sleeper sofa can be lowered into a lounging position for TV watching, or pulled out as a twin bed.
The Perdue square arm sleeper is available in eight colors at Wayfair. It's rated 4.5 stars.
Perdue square arm sleeper, $460 (regularly $865)
Corum abstract area rug: $65 and up
This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes and 11 sizes. Choose from eight colors.
Corum abstract area rug, $65 and up (reduced from $120)
Mercedes Chevron area rug: $76 and up
Pictured above in a nursery, this boho, medium-pile area rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold.
Mercedes Chevron area rug, $76 and up (reduced from $221)
