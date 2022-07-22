Litter Robot and more: The best automatic litter boxes you can buy for your cat

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Litter Robot

Tired of cleaning out the litter box? Try a self-cleaning litter box to give your cat nice, neat litter without having to scoop the box yourself. Check out our top picks to find the best automatic litter box for your family.

Litter Robot 3 core bundle, $699

PetSafe ScoopFree smart self-cleaning litter box, $230

Omega Paw roll 'n clean self-cleaning litter box, $55

Automatic litter boxes are a great solution for keeping your cat's litter box clean and odorless without daily scooping. There are a number of options to choose from, including high-tech options like the Litter Robot that come with mobile apps to monitor usage. There are also more affordable options like the Omega Paw, with more basic cleaning features.

To help you find the right litter box for your cat and home, keep reading to see our top picks for the best automatic litter boxes.

Best automatic litter boxes

Litter Robot 3

Amazon

The 4.4-star-rated Litter Robot is one of the most fully featured automatic litter boxes on the market. Users can control the WiFi-enabled automatic litter box from the Whisker mobile app to adjust cleaning schedules, view waste levels or initiate a cleaning cycle.

This bundle comes with the Litter Robot automatic litter box, carbon filters, liners, a ramp and a litter-trapping mat.

Litter Robot 3 core bundle, $699

PetSafe ScoopFree smart self-cleaning cat litter box

Amazon

The 4.2-star-rated PetSafe ScoopFree litter box does almost all of the work for you. The hands-free cleaning cycle automatically runs 20 minutes after your cat leaves the litter box, raking solid waste into a waste trap. All you need to do is change out the tray once per month.

PetSafe ScoopFree smart self-cleaning litter box, $230

For $40 more you can get the covered model and give your furry friend a bit more privacy. It's currently on sale at Amazon.

PetSafe ScoopFree smart self-cleaning litter box, $270 (reduced from $290)

Petkit Pura X self-cleaning litter box

Amazon

The 4-star-rated Petkit Pura X is a self-cleaning litter box that features thermal, weight and infrared sensor to keep the box clean and your cats safe. Owners can also get alerts about their cats usage and activity. The litter box can self-clean for up to 10 days without being emptied.

Petkit Pura X self-cleaning litter box, $599 (reduced from $799)

Omega Paw roll 'n clean self-cleaning litter box

Amazon

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, check out the Omega Paw roll 'n clean self-cleaning litter box. The litter box separates clumped waste from clean litter and deposits waste into a removable pull-out tray. It doesn't have a fancy app, but its roll-to-separate-waste design will make cleaning up after your cat an easier task.

Omega Paw roll 'n clean self-cleaning litter box, $55

Hillpig automatic litter box

Amazon

The 4.2-star-rated Hillpig self-cleaning litter box features a circular dome design that allows your cat a bit of privacy while keeping litter from spilling out. The compatible app provides data of how often your cat uses the box and the litter capacity. When your cat uses the box, waste is transferred to the waste drawer, which needs to be cleaned at least once every 20 days.

Hillpig automatic litter box, $508 after coupon (reduced from $608)

Basepaws cat DNA test

Amazon

Curious about your cat's genetic makeup? Use this home DNA test to learn the breed of your cat and obtain a health and dental report that includes information on 115 health and trait markers.

Basepaws cat DNA test, $109 after coupon (reduced from $129)

K&H Pet Products heated cat bed

Amazon

The 4.6-star-rated K&H Pet Products heated cat bed is on sale for almost half off right now. The cat bed features 6-inch soft foam walls to help your kitty feel safe. It automatically warms to your cat's usual body temperature when your cat is in the bed. Grab this heated bed while it's on sale and get a head start on preparing your pets for winter.

K&H Pet Products heated cat bed, $53 (reduced from $104)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder

Amazon

The 4.5-star-rated Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $66 (reduced from $76)

Lliang AirTag cat collar with bell: $10

Amazon

Save 20% right now on Amazon on this Apple AirTag cat collar when you click the coupon. The savings will be applied at checkout.

The collar has a bell and reflective ring. It also has two box options for your AirTag -- slide-in and hanging. Choose from four colors.

Lliang AirTag cat collar with bell, $10 after coupon (reduced from $13)

The AirTag cat collar doesn't include an Apple AirTag. The good news is that Amazon has a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $10 off their list price.

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $89 (reduced from $99)

