The next Xbox Series X restock: What you need to know to finally score a Xbox Series X

Is the Xbox Series X console any easier to find on store shelves now that the holidays are long behind us? The short answer is no -- demand is still high, and ongoing supply chain issues are causing supplies to be limited.

The good news, though, is that we have seen some restocks in March -- and there will likely be more chances for you to land an Xbox Series X (and even catch a PlayStation 5 restock) by the end of the month if you know where to look.

Quick links for checking current Xbox Series X availability:

Already, Microsoft had a restock on March 2, sending out email invitations for Xbox Series X bundles. Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy, meanwhile, have had restocks in December, January and February, which means they are likely to have another one in March.

One thing to keep in mind about Xbox Series X restocks: While Walmart often gives advance notice of console availability, other retailers restock without notice, and sometimes without fanfare. We've seen some lucky console shoppers land an Xbox Series X at the $499 MSRP at Amazon at random dates throughout the month. We've seen a few small restocks at Target, too, so it's worth trying all the links below to check current availability -- you might just get lucky yourself.

Where to get the Xbox Series X console

The Xbox Series X, which boasts 4K gaming and Dolby Atmos, is almost as hard to find as the PlayStation 5. On sites where third-party sellers are offering Xbox Series X stock, the console is selling at more than $300 above the retail price.

If you're unwilling to wait or pay a premium price, you can always get the Xbox Series S, which is readily available. It doesn't have the Series X's 4K UHD Blu-ray drive and native 4K resolution output. It also comes with only 512GB SSD. However, if those aren't vital to you, you can buy this console now.

Otherwise, you'll still be able to get an Xbox Series X console -- eventually. Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and GameStop often replenish their stock so you'll still have a chance of getting one with a bit more patience. You can regularly check in and tap these "check stock now" buttons below. If you're lucky, you might be playing Xbox Series X games such as "Elden Ring," "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Halo Infinite" sooner than you think.

Exclusive early access to Xbox restocks

The Best Buy Totaltech membership offers exclusive access to launches and restocks, so members can get early access to in-demand products including the Xbox Series X. Other benefits include free, two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases, plus early access to other tech, such as hard-to-find graphics cards.

Best Buy Totaltech Membership (1 year), $199

Amazon is now also giving its Prime members priority access to the Xbox Series X restocks. For $139 a year, Prime members also enjoy other perks, such as free, fast shipping, free Prime Video content and early access to Prime Day deals. If you want to take advantage of the upcoming March restock, signing up for Prime now might be a good idea, especially since Amazon still offers a free 30-day trial membership.

Amazon Prime Membership (1 year), $139

Walmart has also restricted Xbox Series X stock and restocks to Walmart+ members. The service costs $98 per year or $12.94 per month, and comes with a few other benefits. That includes free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), member prices on gas (at participating stations) and money off on certain prescriptions.

Walmart+, $12.95 per month

GameStop also has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the Xbox Series X line. Its PowerUp Rewards Pro membership costs $15 a year, which great for budget-conscious gamers. Plus, it offer a $10 reward on signup and a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.

GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro (1 year), $14.99

The latest Xbox Series X restock information

Here's the latest news about Xbox Series X/S restocks happening across the internet at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.

Xbox Series X at Amazon

Amazon's Xbox Series page suggests that the retailer expects to get more units this March, perhaps toward the end of the month. That tracks since the retailer is overdue for an update, its last one being back in December. It also says that Amazon Prime members will get early access. You can your luck by clicking the "check stock now" button below.

Xbox Series X, $500

Xbox Series S, $300

Xbox Series X at Walmart

Walmart often has the Xbox Series X "in stock" through third-party sellers, albeit at a much higher price than suggested retail. You might want to check out the Xbox All Access bundle, which comes with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate alongside the console, making it a well-rounded gaming kit.

Xbox Series X, $500 and up

Xbox Series S, $300

Xbox Series X at StockX (in stock now)

StockX is a site where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers -- and gaming consoles, such as the Xbox Series X. Right now, the retailer has the console in stock for just a bit more than retail, which isn't bad if you want to get a unit now. Those who want an Xbox Series S can also enjoy a $20 discount, as the console is now available for $280.

Xbox Series X, $583

Xbox Series X at Best Buy

It's possible that Best Buy will have another restock in March -- it's consistently rolled out monthly restocks since December -- so be sure to check in regularly. When the retailer releases a cache of Xbox Series X consoles, they sell out almost immediately. And keep in mind that Best Buy now gives priority to its Best Buy Totaltech members.

Xbox Series X, $500

Xbox Series S, $300

Xbox Series X at Microsoft Store

On March 2, the Microsoft Store sent out email invitations to purchase Xbox Series X bundles. This is a great opportunity to get the Xbox Series X console -- just bear in mind that you will pay more, because you'll be buying a bundle that typically includes a game and an additional controller. If you're willing to do so, joining the Microsoft Store's mailing list may be your way in. Otherwise, you can always tap on the buttons below to check for a surprise restock.

Xbox Series X, $500

Xbox Series S, $300

Xbox Series X at GameStop



GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles via in-store events, though those consoles are typically part of larger bundles.

Xbox Series X, $500

Xbox Series S, $300

Xbox Series X at Target

Target Xbox Series X restock was on February 10, but those units sold out fast. As of March 4, Target doesn't have the console in stock. Keep checking, however. The retailer replenished its PS5 inventory on March 10, so an Xbox restock is possible in March.

Xbox Series X, $500

Xbox Series S, $300

