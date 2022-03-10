The best Nintendo Switch Mario games on sale now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Mario Day -- March 10 -- may have passed, but the deals on Mario games are continuing throughout March at Amazon and Best Buy. Deals abound through the weekend on a number of Mario-themed accessories and classic Nintendo Switch games featuring the Mushroom Kingdom's most famous plumber. (Sorry, Luigi.)

Top products in this article:

Nintendo Switch OLED Model is finally back in stock: Nintendo Switch OLED, $350

Best Nintendo Switch DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, $25

Trending Mario game right now: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50 (reduced from $60)

Most impressive Mario Kart accessory: Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini, $70

At Best Buy and Amazon, several Super Mario Nintendo Switch games are on sale. Some Nintendo Switch and Mario-related accessories are seeing price drops as well.

Savings abound if you don't own some of these Mario games, or you're looking a great gift for the Nintendo Switch gamer in your life. And if you're looking for the best way to enjoy these classic games, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is finally back in stock at most major retailers. This new model boasts an OLED display with richer visuals and better sound, to name a couple of improvements.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model features a vibrant new 7-inch OLED HD display. Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED, $350

What you need to know about the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC

The popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is finally expanding with the Booster Course Pass DLC, which is set for release on March 18 -- only a little over a week away.

The Booster Course Pass DLC adds 48 new courses to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. These courses include remasters of previous Mario Kart titles and real-world-based courses, like Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur. These courses will roll out in six waves of eight courses from March 18 until late 2023.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC is available for pre-order at Best Buy now.

The best Nintendo Switch game deals for Mario Day

Mario Party Superstars, which is rumored to get its own DLC soon, isn't on sale at Best Buy, but you can save $5 if you buy the game on Amazon. Otherwise, the following popular Mario titles are more than 30% off at Best Buy (and likely Amazon) from now until March 13.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $50

Nintendo

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," the signature racing experience for the Switch, lets you race with your friends as popular Nintendo characters across a series of Mario-inspired tracks. Just be careful when using the blue shell that targets the first-place racer: It's been known to end friendships. You can save $10 on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ahead of its first major DLC release, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass ($25), which just dropped this week.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50 (reduced from $60)

You can't play a multiplayer game without extra Joy-Cons or a Pro Wireless Controller, so be sure you have enough for everyone to play. These aren't discounted for Mario Day, but they are necessary for multiplayer sessions with more than two people.

Pro Wireless Controller, $69

Joy-Con Wireless Controllers, $80

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass: $25

Nintendo

A new wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC just dropped, with two new cups now live (for a total of eight new courses). And that's just the beginning -- a total of 12 new cups (that's 48 courses in total) will be released in 6 waves through 2023. One payment of $25 grants you access to all these classic courses, Coconut Mall included.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is not "on sale," but it's hard to deny that $25 is a great price to pay for what adds up to a whole new Mario Kart game's worth of courses.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, $25

Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini: $70

Amazon

Want something really special to break out for your next Mario Kart game night? The Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini is a fully featured, officially licensed accessory that brings the feel of the Mario Kart arcade game into your home. Everyone will be begging to make this their controller, so you might want to buy two.

Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini, $70

Save $40 on Mario Kart Home Circuit

Nintendo

The incredibly fun Mario Kart Home Circuit is on deep discount at Amazon, especially if you're willing to buy the Luigi version, which is selling for $15 less than the Mario version. It's essentially a real-world version of Mario Kart -- you build tracks in your own home using the included gates, and then race a real Mario Kart toy through the course you created in an augmented reality Switch game.

Mario Kart Home Circuit, Luigi version, $60 (reduced from $100)

Mario Kart Home Circuit, Mario version, $75 (reduced from $100)

Save $40 on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Nintendo

The unusual Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is something akin to a Mario SRPG -- a turn-based game battled out on a grid that features Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach and a cast of classic Mario baddies. It may not be your thing if you're looking for a traditional platformer, but at just $20, it's hard to go wrong with giving the game a try.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, $20 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Maker 2: $51

Nintendo

Side-scrolling adventure "Super Mario Maker 2" features the single-player Story Mode, which comes with 100 built-in courses that you can use to rebuild Princess Peach's castle. Unleash your creativity further -- and team with friends -- in Course Maker, which not only lets you create your own courses, but also equips you with new tools and course parts.

Super Mario Maker 2, $51 (reduced from $60)

Luigi's Mansion 3: $53

Nintendo

It may be Mario Day, but Mario's brother is getting a piece of the sale action as well. The well-received "Luigi's Mansion 3" is centered on Luigi, who is tasked with finding Mario and their friends at the Last Resort ScareScraper. This scarefest is full of ghosts that need vacuuming and toads that need rescuing. Luckily, you've got the handy-dandy Poltergust G-00 to help you. "Luigi's Mansion 3" is among the Mario games on sale at Best Buy and Amazon.

Luigi's Mansion 3, $5 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: $50

Nintendo

You can either set off to save the Sprixie Kingdom or take on a new challenge with Bowser's Fury, which puts you in the feline world of Lake Lapcat, where you collect Cat Shines and team with Bowser Jr. to save Bowser. The "Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury" comes with everything you love about "Super Mario 3D World," but with added improvements and a whole new adventure.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, $50 (reduced from $60)

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $54

Nintendo

Save the Mushroom Kingdom with friends and family in the side-scrolling adventure "New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe." There are 164 courses to get through in the main game mode, which promises hours of frantic fun. Of course, if you need some alone time, the single-player mode is also on hand.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $54 (reduced from $60)

Mario Tennis Aces: $40

Nintendo

Bring your tennis skills and competitive streak to the Super Mario world. "Mario Tennis Aces" lets you step onto the court to compete against beloved characters in a series of intense tennis matches. You can even complete missions and fight bosses in adventure mode, as well as take on friends and family in multiplayer mode. If you need a break from rescuing the princess, this Mario game is a good, sweat-breaking intermission. And, it's also $10 off at Amazon.

Mario Tennis Aces, $50 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Odyssey: $48

Nintendo

A near-perfect 3D Mario platformer, "Super Mario Odyssey" will have you, as Mario, traversing through painstakingly detailed worlds. Your tasks, of course, are collecting stars, hidden coins and rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser. It's $12 off at Amazon right now.

Super Mario Odyssey Standard Edition, $48 (reduced from $60)

Super Mario Party: $53

Nintendo

Launched on the Switch back in 2018 and a best-seller ever since, "Mario Party" features new game boards, 80 new mini-games and new mechanics, such as character-specific dice blocks to enjoy with friends and family locally or online. Reach for those stars and save with this $11 discount at Amazon.

Super Mario Party, $49 (reduced from $60)

The best Mario Nintendo accessories deal on now

There are a handful of Nintendo Switch accessories on sale through the "Mario Day weekend." To start, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Mario Set Mario Edition, an augmented-reality Nintendo Switch game that lets you control a real Mario Kart toy through a course you set up in your own home, is on sale for just $60 -- a price cut of $40.

Some Mario-themed MicroSD cards are discounted as well, in case you need to expand your storage for some new Nintendo Switch games.

More Super Mario accessories for the Nintendo Switch

These Super Mario accessories are not on sale, but they are affordably priced. Besides, if you don't already have a travel case for your Switch, you should probably pick one up to be safe.

Super Mario Travel Case



Amazon

A Super Mario Nintendo Switch case is just the thing if you're looking to keep your setup Mario-themed (and protected). This travel case from PowerA comes with a hard shell and felt-lined interiors to ensure that your console and games are tucked-in safe.

PowerA Super Mario Travel Case, $20

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch

PowerA

Whether you want the Mario White, Mario Vintage or Power-Up Mario colorway, PowerA's enhanced wired controllers for Nintendo Switch are on sale at Amazon. This ergonomic controller comes with two mappable advanced gaming buttons and anti-friction rings from smooth control of the thumbstick.

The best deal to be had is on the Mario Vintage version shown above -- it's just $15 at Amazon right now.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch, $15 (reduced from $28)

Related content from CBS Essentials: