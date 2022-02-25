Quality gaming chairs under $200

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Chairs designed specifically for gaming offer head and lumbar pillows, armrests and more ergonomic features to keep you comfortable while beating the next level.

Whether you're a hardcore PC gamer, SonyPlaystation 5 gamer or just playing the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model, you need the right chair. Gaming chairs typically offer more cushioning, more neck and lumbar support, and are more adjustable than standard office chairs. So much so, in fact, that many people prefer gaming chairs to office chairs even when they're doing light work at the computer. (Gaming chairs are also really cool-looking, compared with oft-boring office chairs.)

Looking to improve your game -- or your sitting situation? Get up off the couch and check out the gaming chair options ahead from Amazon, Staples, Wayfair and more, all under $200.

X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio pedestal console chair

Walmart

This special faux-leather chair has an integrated 2.1 Bluetooth audio system featuring headrest-mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer. The chair tilts and swivels, and for an added bit of gamer flair, the backrest has LED diodes integrated into the fabric.

X Rocker Nemesis RGB audio pedestal console chair, $159 (reduced from $199)

GTRacing Pro Series GT099

GTRacing

The Pro Series GT099 gaming chair from GTRacing has a motor-sport-inspired shape and ergonomic design. The height is adjustable, and it comes with lumbar and headrest cushions. Place it in its upright mode to work or recline it a bit for gaming. This chair comes in eight colors, from classic black to pink.

GTRacing Pro Series GT099, $104 after coupon (reduced from $190)

High back gaming chair

Amazon

This uber-affordable gaming chair from Amazon has an adjustable lumbar support and headrest pillow. Find it in seven colors.

High back gaming chair, $75 (reduced from $85)

Staples Emerge Vartan bonded leather gaming chair

Staples

This bonded leather gaming chair from Staples is height adjustable and offers tilt tension, a tilt lock, adjustable arms and a 135-degree reclining seat. It has a removable head pillow and lumbar pillow and comes in four colors.

Staples Emerge Vartan bonded leather gaming chair, $170 (reduced from $270)

GTRacing ACE-M1 gaming chair

GTRacing

The cold-cured foam cushions in this GTRacing chair mold to the shape of your body for maximum comfort. This chair offers 90- to 170-degree reclining and a height-adjustable seat, plus comes in four colors.

GTRacing ACE-M1, $270 (reduced from $360)

Respawn PC and racing game chair

Wayfair

This height-adjustable gaming chair has a 155-degree tilt with an infinite angle lock, allowing you to choose your best position. The extendable footrest, meanwhile, gives this gaming chair a recliner feel. Choose from 17 colors.

Respawn PC and racing game chair, $169 (reduced from $350)

Staples Emerge Vortex bonded leather gaming chair

Staples

This gaming chair from Staples has lumbar support, seat height adjustment, tilt tension and tilt lock. Its arms flip up, so you can easily get in and out of the chair fast. Find it in five colors.

Staples Emerge Vortex bonded leather gaming chair, $130 (reduced from $230)

Zipcode Design Lowndes ergonomic gaming chair

Wayfair

If you're seeking a subtle, modern look, opt for this gaming chair in black with an integrated headrest and lumbar support. It also comes in eight other hues and offers seat-height adjustment and tilt-lock and tilt-tension control.

Zipcode Design Lowndes ergonomic gaming chair, $120 (reduced from $268)

