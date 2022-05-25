The best appliance deals at Best Buy's huge Memorial Day sale: Save big on Samsung and LG refrigerators, washers, dryers and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can save big at Best Buy this weekend when you bundle a Samsung or LG appliance package. LG

We've seen great spring cleaning appliance deals all season long, but Best Buy is upping its game for Memorial Day. The retailer is offering big savings on all sorts of kitchen and laundry appliances from top brands such as Samsung, LG and Maytag, with plenty of bonus add-on deals and e-gift card offers in the mix.

If you're shopping for a new refrigerator, washer and dryer, range or dishwasher, you should check out Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance deals now.

Top-rated refrigerator: Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator (28 cu ft.), $1,800 (reduced from $2,160)

Best laundry duo deal: LG stackable front-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,400 (reduced from $1,900)

If you're planning a total kitchen or laundry room remodel, there's great news: Best Buy has bundle deals. You can save an extra 10% with a purchase of four or more Samsung appliances. Plus, My Best Buy members can get up to a $250 e-gift card with qualifying packages.

There's a bundle deal on LG appliances too -- you'll save 5% when you buy three, or 10% when you buy four or more. Save an extra $100 or $150 on select Maytag and Whirlpool laundry packages.

And no matter which brand you go with, you can save on financing charges. Best Buy is offering 18-month financing on appliance purchases $599 and up and 24-month financing on appliance purchase $1,499 and up with the My Best Buy credit card now through June 8. (See Best Buy for more details.) If you're not currently a My Best Buy credit card holder, the savings get even bigger -- you'll earn unlimited 15% back in rewards on your first purchase with the card. (The offer expires May 30.)

The best kitchen appliance deals at Best Buy

These Memorial Day deals on top-reviewed refrigerators, ranges and more are not to be missed.

LG French InstaView door-in-door refrigerator

Best Buy

Save $350 now on one of Best Buy's highest rated LG refrigerators (and then save even more when you bundle). The 36-inch LG French InstaView door-in-door refrigerator offers a generous 21.9 cubic feet of space and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus dual ice makers. The InstaView feature allows you to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door -- it lights up when you knock on the fridge twice. The door-in-door feature gives the family easy access to drinks without worry of cold-air loss.

Best Buy reviewers rate this counter-depth refrigerator 4.7 stars out of 5, praising the easy-access door and spacious interior. Available in stainless steel and black stainless steel (add $100) finishes.

36" LG French InstaView door-in-door refrigerator, $3,150 (reduced from $3,500)

LG smart slide-in gas convection range

Best Buy

If you're looking to build out an LG kitchen appliance package, the 4.7-star-rated LG smart slide-in gas convection range is worth a look. It features a large 6.3 cubic foot convection oven with air fry capability, five cooktop burners (including a 20,000 BTU power burner designed to boil water fast) and a chemical-free cleaning mode that works in 10 minutes. It's Wi-Fi enabled, as well, so you can pre-heat this oven or check your food's progress right from your phone.

It's available in both stainless steel and black stainless steel (add $90) finishes.

LG smart slide-in gas convection range (6.3 cu ft.), $1,890 (reduced from $2,100)

LG French door refrigerator kitchen appliance bundle: Save $1,261

Best Buy

This LG kitchen appliance package includes everything you need to upgrade your kitchen with a high-end stainless look. It includes a 29-cubic-foot French Door smart refrigerator with an external ice and water dispenser, a 6.3-cubic-foot electric convection range with air-fryer mode, a 1.8-cubic-foot over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, and a 24-inch smart dishwasher (48 dBA) with a third rack.

LG French door refrigerator, electric range, microwave and dishwasher, $3,280 (reduced from $4,542)

There's also a version of the package deal that swaps out the electric range with a 5.8-cubic-foot, five-burner gas range with air fryer.

LG French door refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher, $3,285 (reduced from $4,642)

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator (28 cu ft.)

Best Buy

The Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator is one of Best Buy's highest rated appliances, with a 4.7-star review score. It features 28 cubic feet of storage, a large-capacity ice maker, a full-width drawer and an auto-filling water pitcher.

Samsung large capacity 3-door French door refrigerator (28 cu ft.), $1,800 (reduced from $2,160)

Samsung smart slim over-the-range microwave (1.1 cu ft.)

Best Buy

Are you challenged for cabinet space in your remodel? The Samsung smart slim over-the-range microwave measures just 10.75 inches high, yet still offers 1.1 cubic foot in space inside. It features 1,100 watts of power, sensor cooking, hood ventilation and Wi-Fi-enabled voice controls.

Samsung smart slim over-the-range microwave (1.1 cu ft.), $500 (reduced from $567)

Samsung bespoke French door refrigerator kitchen appliance bundle: Save $1,069

Best Buy

Reviewers simply love the designer aesthetic of this 4.7-star-rated Samsung bespoke kitchen package. The look of the 23-cubic-foot, four-door French door smart refrigerator is easily customizable with swappable front panels (available in eight colors and two finishes). It also features dual ice makers, a flexible space that can serve as either a refrigerator or freezer, a quick-access beverage center, a built-in water pitcher and a UV deodorizing filter.

The package also includes a Samsung bespoke dishwasher (39 dBA) with swappable panels, a 2.1-cubic-foot bespoke over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking, and a 6.3-cubic-foot electric smart range with air frying, all in navy steel.

Samsung bespoke French door refrigerator, electric range, microwave and dishwasher, $6,113 (reduced from $7,182)

The best washer and dryer deals at Best Buy

Now's a great time to buy a washer and dryer. Check out these Best Buy Memorial Day laundry duo deals, and be sure to check out our best selling Samsung smart washer and dryer pair -- it's $1,000 off right now.

LG stackable front-loading washer and dryer package: Save $500

Best Buy

Take on your family's toughest stains with LG's 4.5-cubic-foot front-load washer and 7.4-cubic-foot stackable electric dryer package. The washer features six different wash motions to get your clothes cleaner, a cold-washing option to save energy, an anti-vibration system to reduce noise, and a speed-wash cycle that finishes in just 15 minutes. The Energy Star-certified dryer, meanwhile, boasts sensor drying and a dust clog indicator.

You can save $500 on this LG washer and dryer package at Best Buy now, making it one of the best appliance deals of the weekend.

LG stackable front-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,400 (reduced from $1,900)

LG stackable front-loading washer and gas dryer package, $1,500 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung top-loading washer and dryer package: save $480

Best Buy

This laundry duo includes a 5.2-cubic-foot washing machine with Wi-Fi connectivity, a built-in water faucet for pre-treating stains (a great Samsung feature), vibration-reduction technology and a super speed wash setting that finishes a load in 28 minutes. The included 7.4-cubic-foot electric dryer (also available as a gas dryer), meanwhile, boasts sensor drying, a steam sanitize setting and Wi-Fi connectivity.

You can save nearly $500 on this Samsung top-loading smart washer and dryer pair, available in black, white and champagne colors. And, of course, you'll save even more when you bundle this laundry duo with more Samsung appliances from Best Buy.

Samsung top-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,500 (reduced from $1,980)

Samsung top-loading washer and electric dryer package, $1,600 (reduced from $2,070)

