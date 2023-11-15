When does the Sam's Club Black Friday sale begin?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Warehouse store Sam's Club is a great place to save money every day on essentials like gas, groceries and even tires. And as you might expect, the deals at Sam's Club are especially good during Black Friday.

But don't wait until Black Friday -- Friday, Nov. 24 -- to start shopping Black Friday deals at Sam's Club. This year, the deals start early, and may sell out by the time Friday arrives.

Sam's Club has an early Black Friday 2023 sale

The Sam's Club Black Friday 2023 event is called Thanks Savings. It starts online at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving, or Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Sam's Club store locations are closed on Thanksgiving, so you'll need to shop this early sale online.

Sam's Club Plus members get two hours of early access to the sale, starting at 10:01 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Sam's Club has a $30 off membership deal ahead of Black Friday

To shop the Sam's Club Black Friday sale, you'll need to be a Sam's Club member. If you're not already a member, Sam's Club has a must-see membership deal ahead of Black Friday. Your first year of Sam's Club membership is just $20, reduced from $50. You'll need to agree to auto-renew to get the deal, though you can cancel your membership at any time.

Why we like Sam's Club memberships:

Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.

The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations.



Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

You can also join Sam's Club Plus for $40 off

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members get two hours of early access to the Sam's Club Thanks Savings Black Friday sale.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

What's on sale during the Sam's Club Black Friday sale?

The Sam's Club Black Friday sale includes deals on all sorts of holiday essentials and top Christmas gift picks. Here's a small sampling of the deals you can get:

Sam's Club is also offering deals on gift cards. You'll be able to save on Southwest Airlines gift cards, Instacart gift cards, Gap gift cards and more.

You can preview all of Sam's Club's Black Friday deals by tapping the button below.

