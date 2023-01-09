What's new on Disney Plus this month: "Willow," "Chasing Waves" and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

The new "Black Panther" streaming release isn't the only thing Disney+ subscribers have to look forward to. From new episodes of the thrilling fantasy series "Willow" to the premiere of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 2, there's something for everyone coming to Disney+ in January 2023.

The top products in this article:

How much does Disney+ cost?

A Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 per month.

Still not so sure what you should start streaming next? Be sure to check out our guide to everything new coming to Paramount+, all the best Hulu originals and the best shows and movies to stream this weekend.

And if you're looking for more family-friendly recommendations, our family streaming guide is full of fun options. Here's what's new on Disney+ this month:

'Willow' (new episodes now streaming)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

In this follow-up series to George Lucas's 1988 fantasy adventure "Willow," a legendary sorcerer returns to lead an unlikely team of heroes on a high stakes rescue mission. Warwick Davis returns in his titular role in this sequel series, now streaming on Disney+.

"Willow," new episodes now streaming on Disney+

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (Season 2)

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Months after the events on Kamino, the Bad Batch are back and continuing their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. Season 2 sees the group cross paths with familiar foes and some new friends as they complete exciting and potentially dangerous new missions. Season 2 of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is now streaming on Disney+

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch," now streaming on Disney+

'Chasing Waves' (Jan. 11)

Following surfing's 2020 Olympic debut in Tokyo, Disney's new docuseries showcases some of the athletes defining surf culture across the over 18,000 miles of Japan's coastline. Using state-of-the-art 4K cameras and 16mm archival film, "Chasing Waves" tells a multicultural tale of what it takes to succeed in the global surf industry. All eight episodes of "Chasing Waves" premiere Jan. 11.

"Chasing Waves" streaming Jan. 11 on Disney+

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in January:

Jan. 4

Library Titles

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (S2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Spoils of War" and Episode 202 "Ruins of War"

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 5 "Bad Romance"

Willow - Episode 7

Jan. 6

Library Titles

Strangest Bird Alive

Jan. 11

Library Titles

Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Best in Bridal (S1)

Bride & Prejudice (S1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)

Evil Genius (S1)

My Ghost Story (S1)

SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Chasing Waves - All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei - All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 6 "Frenemies"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 203 "The Solitary Clone"

Willow - Episode 8

Jan. 18

Library Titles

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

Disney+ Originals

King Shakir Recycle - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 7 "Point of No Return"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 204 "Faster"

Jan. 20

Library Titles

Ocean's Breath

Sharkatraz

Jan. 25

Library Titles

Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Hacking the System (S1)

Riding Britain's Railways (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Mila in the Multiverse - Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 8 "Family Tree"

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 205 "Entombed"

Jan. 27

Library Titles

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy

The best TVs and TV deals right now

If you find yourself forgoing the movie theater in favor of streaming the best new movies and TV shows at home, it might be time to upgrade your TV setup. Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs.

Get the Samsung 'The Frame' TV on sale now

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on Samsung "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

The 2022 model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the latest version upscales TV and movies to 4K. The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,397 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,568 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,397 (reduced from $3,000)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the the new year? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $35

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (reduced from $50)

2022 Chromecast with Google TV



Amazon

For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history.

2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $50

Check out all more CBS Essentials streaming guides:



