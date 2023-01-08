How to watch the Golden Globes in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2023 awards season kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with the Golden Globes. Following its notable absence from television in 2022, this year's Golden Globes ceremony returns to NBC with new awards categories and plenty of exciting nominees. Keep reading to find out how and where you can tune in to the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Stream the 2023 Golden Globes on Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

The 2022 Golden Globes were pulled from television following controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's membership and nomination process. This year, the Golden Globes are returning to NBC and Peacock in a new one-year deal with the network.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC," HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. "The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion and transparency."

This year's Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael and will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino and more.

"The Banshees of Inisherin" leads in film nominations with eight nods. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" follows closely behind with six nominations. In terms of TV, "Abbott Elementary" garnered five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy. "The Crown," "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Pam & Tommy" and "White Lotus" all tied with four nominations.

Other notable film and TV nominees this year include "Elvis," "The Fabelmans," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "House of the Dragon."

Keep reading to find out how to tune in to the return of Hollywood's "Party of the Year," plus see the full list of Golden Globe nominees.

When are the 2023 Golden Globes?

This year's awards season kicks off on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The ceremony will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

Where to stream the Golden Globes this year

After a year off the air, the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony will be available to watch live on both NBC and Peacock.

Stream the 2023 Golden Globes on Peacock Premium, $5 and up per month

Watch the Golden Globes on NBC with U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

If you want to tune in to awards season without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free TV coverage in your area. That means you'll be able to tune in to the Golden Globes on NBC. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th-century TV-viewing experience with 21st-century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $39)

Who is presenting at the 80th Golden Globe Awards?

Ana de Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan have officially been announced as presenters at this year's awards show.

Who is nominated at the 2023 Golden Globes?

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Fabelmans, The

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, Woman King, The

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, Fabelmans, The

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, Whale, The

Hugh Jackman, Son, The

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, Inspection, The

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Babylon

Banshees of Inisherin, The

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, Menu, The

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Ralph Fiennes, Menu, The

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, Good Nurse, The

Best Director - Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium

Decision to Leave, South Korea

RRR, India

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, Fabelmans, The

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"

RRR, "Naatu Naatu"

Best Television Series - Drama

Better Call Saul

Crown, The

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, Crown, The

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jeff Bridges, Old Man, The

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Bear, The

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, The

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, Bear, The

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, Crown, The

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, Old Man, The

Jonathan Pryce, Crown, The

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dropout, The

Pam & Tommy

White Lotus, The

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, Dropout, The

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus, The

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, White Lotus, The

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Shop TV deals ahead of the 2023 Golden Globes

Looking to upgrade your home theater set-up for your awards show watch party? We've got you covered.

Get the Samsung 'The Frame' TV on sale now

When you're not streaming shows or movies on Samsung "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

The 2022 model has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the 2021 model. And like the 2021 model, the latest version upscales TV and movies to 4K. The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,397 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,879 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,999 (reduced from $3,000)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the the new year? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

75" Vizio QLED 4K smart TV: $798

This 4.6-star-rated television features 4K upscaling with Dolby Vision HDR, 32 active dimming zones, pixel-level brightness adjustment, and a gaming mode designed to reduce lag. Includes a voice remote.

We've seen most Walmart TV deals sell out really fast this season, so if you're interested in scoring a top-rated Vizio television at a big discount, you'll want to act now.

75" Vizio 4K QLED, $798 (reduced from $998)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame," features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

Hurry -- this popular picture frame TV deal is running out of stock.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $2,197 (regularly $3,000)

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $600 (reduced from $830)

