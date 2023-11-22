Walmart Black Friday Deal: This 4.9-star-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum and mop is just $188

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday sale officially kicks off today with deep discounts on tech, home goods and more. The shopping experts at CBS Essenitals have scoured the Black Friday sale to find the best deals for you to shop -- and this Shark IQ robot vacuum is our favorite robot vacuum deal at Walmart.

For a limited time, you can score a reviewer-loved robot vacuum and mop for just $188 at Walmart. Robot vacuums and robot mops can make holiday cleanup a breeze, so you won't want to miss this chance to score a 2-in-1 device at a deep discount.

Shop this deal early with a Walmart+ membership



The major Black Friday shopping event at Walmart will kick off today, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). However, Walmart+ members can shop the sale three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

To access Walmart's incredible Black Friday early, tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+. Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum and mop: $188

This 4.9-star-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows with Shark's Matrix Clean Navigation and customizable smart mapping. This provides a more thorough cleaning and ensures that no spots are missed. It works well on hardwood floors, carpet and tile flooring.

This vacuum is also great for homes with pets. It features a self-cleaning brush roll to clear out pet hair, and its sonic mopping feature can easily clean up pet messes. There is also a Matrix Mop function that can be used to target specific spots for deeper stain-removing cleaning.

"This is my first robotic vacuum and it is amazing," said one Walmart reviewer. "It quickly mapped our house, and I was able to adjust areas that were off-limits. I was shocked with how much dust and dirt it picked up after one run."

The on-sale robot vacuum and mop comes with one filter, two side brushes and two microfiber mopping pads.

Why we like the Shark IQ Robot vacuum and mop:

It is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free cleaning.

The robot vacuum and mop features 360 LiDAR vision for object avoidance and precise smart mapping.

You can set up cleaning schedules with the compatible mobile app.

