Hot Stanley cup news: You can now personalize your Stanley with your name, monogram and more

Calling all Stanley fans: You can now put whatever you want on your Stanley, permanently. The cult-favorite brand just launched a customization feature that allows you to personalize your Stanley products with a phrase, your name, a monogram or even a graphic!

The days of mixing up your Stanley cup with one belonging to your family member or a total stranger in your workout class are over. You can now personalize your Stanley cup and other Stanley products. Ready to show up with your "emotional support water bottle," show off a drawing of your pet or simply rock a Stanley with your name on it? Learn all about this feature that's great for gifting, bachelorette parties and more ahead.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz), $35

Stanley aluminum The Big Grip beer stein (24 oz.), $25

Stanley's new personalization feature costs $10 a pop. With it, you can add a name, monogram or pre-set graphic to Stanley products including the beloved The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler, a classic trigger action travel mug, an aluminum The Big Grip beer stein and more. Click this button to see the full list of products that can be personalized.

Ahead, shop some of the Stanley products that can now be personalized, whether for yourself or for gifting. Choose from different fonts, orientations and sizes while creating your ideal product.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz)

People swear by the cult-favorite The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumblers because they keep water ice cold for 11 hours, have a convenient handle, fit in car cup holders despite their large size and have a straw that makes staying hydrated just a little more fun. They come in a rainbow of appealing pastel hues and have garnered quite a buzz among influencers. The viral version of the Stanley cup is the 40-ounce model, likely because drinking two of them almost equals the suggested daily water intake for women, taking the guesswork out of drinking enough water each day.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz), $45

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz)

Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz), $35

Stanley classic trigger action travel mug (16 oz.)

Keep drinks hot (for up to seven hours) or cold (for up to 30 hours iced) in this travel mug with a trigger-action (push button) lid. It'll fit in your cupholder and is made of stainless steel, so it won't get all banged up during your outdoor endeavors. Find it in 13 colors.

Stanley classic trigger action travel mug (16 oz.), $25

Stanley aluminum The Big Grip beer stein (24 oz.)

Yup, there's even a Stanley beer stein. It fits two cans of beer and keeps your drink cold for up to five hours. Find it in nine colors.

Stanley aluminum The Big Grip beer stein (24 oz.), $25

Stanley classic vacuum insulated wide mouth bottle (48 oz.)

This wide-mouth bottle can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It can also hold hot drinks, soup and more. This bottle's lid doubles as a cup. Find this bottle in five colors.

Stanley classic vacuum insulated wide mouth bottle (48 oz.), $42

