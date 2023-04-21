The viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is finally back in stock. Is it worth the hype?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lululemon

I've always wondered if the hype around the often-sold-out Lululemon Everywhere belt bag is justified, and by chance, I was gifted one by a friend for my birthday recently. After taking this petite bag on a trip around Santa Barbara, California, I can now confirm that it offers everything you could want for active endeavors. It's so convenient for travel, hiking, festivals and more. This bag never slips off your shoulder, like many purses do, and is a safer bet against pickpocketers. It's water repellent and adjusts to fit around your waist (how I wore it), or you can wear it as a crossbody.

This belt bag may be a modern-day fanny pack, but I can confirm that it doesn't read tacky. It comes in 17 fun colors (I have the kohlrabi green), and best of all, it's back in stock now.

Lululemon Everywhere belt bag 1L, $38

My favorite athleisure brands for lounging and working out

Looking for more athleticwear recs? These are some of my favorite brands and pieces.

Alo

Alo is my go-to for fashion-forward athleisure. The brand releases trendy pieces, but I still find myself reaching for them almost daily. Their standard length is ideal for me (at 5 foot 10 inches), but they also have many 7/8 length styles that are perfect for petite gals.

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging

Alo

These flare leggings with a split front frankly make your butt look great. They have a super high-waisted fit that pairs well with cropped tops. Find them in a 7/8 length as well. Choose from seven colors.

Airbrush high-waist flutter legging, $118

Lululemon

Lululemon remains worth the hype. The Align line is my personal favorite. Its uber-soft fabric is often imitated but never duplicated. Lululemon's classic pants length fits me perfectly, but they also offer lots of 25-inch styles for shorter legs.

Align tank top

Lululemon

In a world full of tank tops with built-in bras that make you look flat as a board, the Lululemond Align tank would never. It lifts and contours for the most flattering fit. I skip it on days when comfort is my only concern, as it has a bit more of a compressed fit, but I always feel confident when I put one of these on. Find this essential tank in a ton of colors.

Align tank top, $68

Align high-rise pant

Lululemon

I have worn the same pair of these leggings approximately once a week for the past five years, and they are still going strong. If that isn't a legging world record, I don't know what is. In terms of comfort and a flattering fit, the Lululemon Aligns still can't be beat. Any time I see them on a friend or a stranger on the street, I marvel at how they just seem to flatter everyone and every body type. They may be the smartest $98 you ever spend.

Align high-rise pant, $98

L*Space

L*Space's activewear sets are never boring and always flattering. The pieces I own simply feel high-end, and I love the attention to detail the brand brings. L*Space activewear tends to be a compliment-magnet, as not everyone and their mom owns these pieces already, unlike many bigger brands at the same price point.

Soren top and Turner legging

I've received a record amount of compliments on this brown set with a cinched top and drawstring-style legging from L*Space. The top doesn't have bra cups, which I was apprehensive about at first, but it actually offers a supportive and flattering fit. It has a low back that shows off all your hard work at the gym. The leggings are long enough for me, and they're made of a high-end looking ribbed fabric. The drawcord detail is fun, too.

Soren top, $79

Turner legging, $99

Aerie

Aerie is one of the most affordable places to find leggings that come in different lengths. They've been my budget go-to since high school and still impress me to this day.

Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging

Aerie

These are some of my most-worn leggings at the moment. They're incredibly comfortable -- they never ride up or pinch. And with a ruched front that dips, they make your waist look tiny. Find these flare leggings in short, standard and long lengths. (I go for the long.) Right now, they're available in six colors and on sale for only $30. There's likely no better time to buy.

Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging, $30 (reduced from $60)

Cozy Earth



When it comes to joggers, Cozy Earth passes my length test. Plus, the brand name couldn't be more fitting -- the fabric Cozy Earth uses is as soft and comfortable as it gets. Don't just take my word for it: Cozy Earth's bamboo joggers are one of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Ultra-soft bamboo pullover crew and bamboo joggers

Cozy Earth

Wearing this set together is a bit too matchy-matchy for me, so I wear the pullover crew to sleep in and the high-waisted joggers with a cropped top out and about. The joggers come in standard and tall lengths. These pieces are excellent to travel in, as they don't look sloppy but are as comfortable as can be.

Ultra-soft bamboo pullover crew, $72 (reduced from $120)

Bamboo joggers, $124 (reduced from $155)

Colorfulkoala

If you want a taste for Lulumeon without the Lululemon price tag, check out Amazon bestselling brand Colorfulkoala. It's a CBS Essentials bestseller too, with its Lululemon lookalike styles. Colorfulkoala is one of the most affordable brands that offers yoga pants in longer lengths.

Summer tank top and buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants

Amazon

No, the Colorfulkoala pieces are not identical to Lululemon, as their price tag would imply. But for the cost, they're notably flattering and offer a similar look. These tanks are super comfortable and run a bit longer than many cropped styles, if you're into that. They do need to be paired with a sports bra (there isn't one built in), but you can't beat their price. Find them in 20 colors.

Summer tank top, $22

Buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants

Amazon

These yoga pants are a dupe for the Lululemon Aligns and as a result, are actually long enough for me, which is uncommon among more affordable brands. For a shorter fit, check out the 7/8 length. No, these don't offer the same mindblowing fit and quality as the Lululemon Aligns, but they make their best attempt at it, which is pretty good to me.

Buttery soft high-waisted yoga pants, $23

