Valentine's Day is the perfect time to tell the important people in your life -- including your father -- how much they mean to you. We know that shopping for dad can be a huge challenge, which is why so many people default to buying their pop yet another boring tie, some new socks, or even run-of-the-mill underwear.

This Valentine's Day, you can do better. Give your father a gift he'll truly love –- something fun, unique, useful and that he'll enjoy throughout the year. We put our gifting experts to work, and they came up with this roundup of fun and unique Valentine's Day gifts that are perfect for dads.

Whatever your budget, we've found some great gift ideas suitable for any dad. Keep in mind, some of these gifts take extra time to ship, so plan accordingly.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for dad

We've rounded up this collection of curated Valentine's Day gift options to choose from. Valentine's Day 2024 is on Wednesday, Feb. 14, which is approaching quickly, so don't wait too long to purchase the ideal gift.

For a dad who has expensive shoes: Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand

Everknown

If your dad has expensive sneakers he wants to show off, the Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand offers a really unique and fun way to display those shoes. The stand can be set up on a tabletop, shelf or any flat surface, or mounted on a wall. It has integrated LED lighting and allows the sneaker being displayed to levitate and rotate in mid-air (using magnets).

For a sneaker collector who has invested hundreds or thousands of dollars in a single pair of sneakers, this levitating display is the perfect gift for showcasing that investment. The display measures 19 x 10.4 x 3.4 inches. It's made from acrylic, copper and plastic and adds a futuristic vibe to any room.

The display comes in white, black or red. It's a really eye-catching way to showcase a shoe -- as if it's a work of art.

For the love of golf... and your dad: Lovepop Tee-rific Dad bundle

LovePop

Sometimes it takes more than a generic Valentine's Day card to get your message across. In this case, your message can literally leap off the page. This is a two piece card set for golf enthusiasts that includes a "Tee-rific Dad" pop-up card and a matching, paper-based, three-dimensional golf bouquet.

You can fill out a message and present this card to your dad in person, or have it custom printed with a personalized massage (and an optional photo), and then have it mailed to your father for just $5 more.

Even without a separate gift, this unique, golf-themed pop-up card bundle is the ideal way to convey a sentimental message to your father.

For the dad with a sweet tooth: Simply Chocolate Valentine gift basket

1-800-Flowers

If you won't be seeing your dad in person this Valentine's Day, treat him to a gift basket that's chock full of delicious chocolate treats, presented in a beautiful (and reusable) basket.

Available from 1-800-Flowers in five different sizes, ranging in price from $65 to $130, the Simply Chocolate Valentine gift basket offers no fewer than a dozen different treats, including Black Forest cherry bark, chocolate bridge mix, a milk chocolate heart pop, chocolate-covered pretzels and Oreo cookies, chocolate covered cherries, cookies-and-creme white chocolate grahams and more.

This gift basket can be shipped anywhere in the United States, but to avoid extra rush delivery charges, be sure to place your order early. The gift basket will be presented with a personalized message that you can compose yourself (or you can choose one of many pre-written messages).

A gift basket with beer from around the world: World beer bucket

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

If your dad can't resist a good beer, this unique gift basket from GourmetGiftBaskets.com allows him to sample a selection of beers from around the world. This is a great gift if you won't be able to see your dad in person, but want to acknowledge how much you care about him on Valentine's Day.

This gift basket will be shipped directly to your dad's door. It includes a delightful combination of quality beers and snacks designed to make his Valentine's Day memorable. He'll get beverages from six different brewers that come artfully arranged inside a galvanized steel bucket (with snacks included).

Be sure to place your order early to ensure it arrives on (or before) Valentine's Day.

Show dad that he's out of this world: David Yurman meteorite signet ring

David Yurman

It's one thing to tell your dad that he's out of this world and that you cherish him. It's something else entirely to show him. Available in all popular men's ring sizes, this unique signet ring from renown jewelry designer David Yurman has a genuine 19mm piece of meteorite as its centerpiece. It looks masculine, sophisticated and stunning.

This jewelry can coordinate with any outfit, either formal or casual, and is sure to be a conversation starter. It's something your dad will cherish and that can later be passed down as a family heirloom.

The ring will arrive artfully presented in a fawn-colored pouch, nested inside an outer box wrapped in a signature ribbon with a gift receipt included.

Best wireless earbuds for Apple users: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are currently the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds in Apple's lineup. Out of the three options, this is the model we recommend the most highly, because they integrate more features that enable the earbuds to produce significantly better sound quality and overall performance. Its wireless charge case now supports USB-C charging.

With these earbuds, you get additional features like adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation awareness feature and onboard touch controls. These AirPods use Apple's next generation H2 headphone chip. The dust, sweat and waterproof rating of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) has been enhanced to IP54, which makes them a bit more durable for those looking for earbuds for the gym.

The good news is that while their suggested retail price is $249, we've seen them regularly on sale for less than $190.

If you're confused about which version of the popular Apple AirPods are best suited to the person you're seeking a Valentine's Day gift for, our team of consumer technology experts has written Apple AirPods: A comprehensive buyer's guide for 2024 that'll help you make the right choice.





For the guy who thought he had everything: Custom bobblehead



Bobblehead Craft

Find your favorite photograph of your dad, upload it to Bobblehead Craft's website, answer a few questions, and in less than 25 days, your dad will receive a custom-made and personalized bobblehead that looks just like him. Choose between a six-, seven-, eight- or nine-inch tall bobblehead that is constructed using polymer clay.

When ordering, you'll provide your dad's eye color, hair color and skin tone. You can also have an up-to-25-character inscription engraved onto a metal plate on the base of the bobblehead. There are hundreds of body designs, outfits and props to choose from, so you can easily capture your dad's appearance and personality, while showcasing his job or hobby in a fun and whimsical way.

Pricing starts at $70, but plan on spending around $100 for a fully customized bobblehead with a premium outfit and props. This is a unique and highly customizable gift that allows you to showcase your dad's appearance, personality and career (or hobby) in a really fun way.

For the nostalgic dad: Victrola Premiere T1 turntable system

Amazon

Chances are, your dad grew up listening to vinyl records –- before CDs and streaming music were even a thing. If he still has his old vinyl record collection, or you want him to relive his childhood playing music the old-fashioned way, gifting him a turntable system is something he'll really enjoy.

The Victrola Premier turntable system includes a pair of 60-watt bookshelf speakers, so except for the albums themselves, it comes with everything needed to play 33 ⅓ or 45 RPM vinyl records.

One feature this turntable system has -- that the ones from your dad's early years did not -- is Bluetooth functionality. This means the turntable can wirelessly stream audio to speakers, so there's no need for lots of wires crisscrossing a room. Victrola has been manufacturing record players for more than 115 years, so it's likely a brand your dad will remember.

And if you want to add a few vinyl records to your gift, check out Victrola's online record store. This is a well-designed and affordable turntable system that includes speakers, so after just a few minutes of setup, it'll be ready to play dad's favorite vinyl records.

For the casual, but classy, pop: Untuckit shirts

Untuckit Shirts

Instead of a tie, help your dad update his wardrobe with comfortable, well-made, stylish clothing from Untuckit. This company is known for its premium casual and dress shirts that are designed to be worn untucked. If he's got enough shirts, the brand also offers a beautiful selection of sport coats, khaki pants and other fashion-friendly items.

Many of the button-down shirts in the Untuckit collection are wrinkle-resistant. The selection of colors, patterns and styles will help make it easy to choose shirts that fit his personality, while allowing you to easily update his wardrobe. You'll also discover plenty of flannel and cotton chambray options too.

The price of each shirt ranges from $80 to $105, but first time customers can get 20% off their online order. If your dad needs to refresh his casual business wardrobe, we suggest any of the styles from Untuckit's sport coat collection, combined with a button-down shirt and chino or corduroy pants –- all of which are designed to fit together into comfortable and timeless outfits. If you can't decide on a specific color or style, simply give your dad an Untuckit gift card and let him choose for himself.

The company offers a vast selection of high-quality and comfortable clothing with consistent sizing. It's easy to mix-and-match pieces into fashionable outfits that can be worn as everyday wear or casual business attire.

For the dad who craves adventure: GoPro Hero 12 Black camera

Amazon

The GoPro Hero 12 Black camera has been redesigned to make it easier to use than ever, yet it's still able to capture extremely detailed and immersive video or photos at up to a 156-degree field of view, in almost any lighting situation. In fact, the camera is just as easy to use as a point-and-shoot camera.

What's great about this camera, is that it goes where other cameras can't. It's waterproof, temperature-resistant and extremely durable. Plus, GoPro offers dozens of optional mods, mounts and accessories that greatly extend the capabilities of the camera – whether it's being mounted on a tripod, attached to someone's equipment, or connected to their body to shoot video at up to 5.3K (30fps) resolution or capture still images at 27MP.

Be sure to read our full review of the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which in our recent coverage of the best action cameras of 2023, received the accolade for being the "Best action camera overall."

Your dad will love using this camera to chronicle and share family events, vacations and more. This easy-to-use and versatile camera can capture detailed video and still images.

For the dad who needs a man-cave upgrade: Samsung's Frame 4K smart TV

Samsung

There's no shortage of options when it comes to choosing a 65-inch 4K smart TV. For readers, Samsung's Frame is consistently the most popular TV pick. We love the 65-inch screen size, because it's perfect for most living rooms or bedrooms. Be sure to check out our full review of this unique smart TV and discover why we recommend it so highly.

Powered by the Tizen OS that provides easy access to all sorts of streaming content, the 65-inch version of Samsung's Frame offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition -- it's designed to be hung on a wall. The TV utilizes a thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame. As a result, when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle on your wall.

To make artwork look more realistic, the Frame uses a non-glare matte finish. This also makes TV shows or movies look detailed, with life-like colors. Thanks to the Frame's thin (just one-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall. It's able to use its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than one billion colors.

The Frame is more than just a basic TV. Think of it as a piece of home decor with tremendous functionality as both a smart TV and a device that showcases famous art or digital photos. If 65 inches is not the perfect size for you, the TV also comes in a 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch size.

For the dad who loves to tailgate: Weber Traveler portable gas grill



Weber

Ideal for tailgating and camping, the Weber Traveler portable gas grill can extend the BBQ experience far beyond your backyard. It sets up in minutes and uses 16-ounce gas containers or can connect to a larger tank with an adapter. With a single stainless steel burner, it delivers 13,000 BTU of even cooking power across a 320-square-inch cooking area.

At 49 pounds, this grill easily fits in most cars. Its folding cart with two wheels makes setup a breeze. When folded, it measures 37.2 x 43.6 x 23 inches, with an aluminum frame. Choose from several colors: black, red, blue or an all-black "stealth" edition.

For the dad who loves golfing: Rapsodo mobile launch monitor for golf

Rapsodo

With the Rapsodo mobile launch monitor, your dad can take his golf game to the next level. It can analyze a golf swing in real time, provide a slow-motion video replay and use shot-tracer technology to watch the ball fly through the air. It's designed to work with an Apple iPhone and can be used either indoors or outdoors.

By taking advantage of Doppler radar, this device offers professional-level accuracy within 2% of higher-end launch monitors. It measures nine core golf matrices, including carry, total, side carry, ball speed, smash factor, launch direction, club speed, launch angle and apex.

He'll get personalized insights to better understand the game and improve faster. To take full advantage, a premium membership (sold separately) is required. The unit itself is portable (6.85 x 4.72 x 2.28 inches) and can be set up in just minutes.

There's a lot of powerful tech packed in this present, but a golfer does not need to be tech savvy to take full advantage.

For the reading, writing dad: Amazon Kindle Scribe

Amazon

The Amazon Scribe is a full-featured Kindle e-reader that has been one of our top picks since it was first released. Be sure to check out our in-depth, hands-on review of this feature-packed must-have.

The 10.2-inch Paperwhite display mimics the look of paper and is visible in any lighting situation -– from direct sunlight to a dark room. With its 16GB of internal storage, this e-reader has enough space to hold thousands of e-books or hundreds of audiobooks.

Measuring 7.7 x 9.0 x 0.22 inches and weighing in at just 15.3 ounces, the Scribe, unlike other Kindle e-readers, comes with a stylus, so he can use this device as a note-taking tool. He can create an unlimited number of digital notebooks, each of which can contain any number of pages (filled with notes or sketches). He can also annotate e-book content, as well as PDF documents

Scribe is portable and lightweight, making it ideal for extended reading or note-taking. It connects to Wi-Fi, allowing direct e-book, audiobook, or PDF file transfers without a computer. Notes can be easily shared or automatically synced with a computer.

For a dad who loves his specs: Warby Parker eyeglass or sunglass gift card

Warby Parker

Warby Parker has become synonymous with affordable and stylish prescription eyeglasses, non-prescription readers and sunglasses. Giving your dad a Warby Parker gift card for least $200 wil set him up with his own pair of frames with prescription lenses. Keep in mind that if dad wears bifocal or progressive lenses, these will cost more.

Using the company's home try-on feature on the Warby Parker website, he can use the home try-on option and have his choice of five frames sent to him. He can choose the frames he likes, return the samples, submit his prescription and have his eyeglasses made and shipped (typically within one to two weeks). There's also an online virtual try-on option that relies on a built-in digital camera.

In addition to dozens of frames available in a wide choice of styles (including acetate, metal, mixed and nylon), shapes (aviator, rectangle, round and more) and colors, the company offers both prescription and non-prescription sunglasses.

And to top it all off, for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. All glasses come with a 30-day, hassle-free return or exchange policy.

For the dad who already loves his TV: Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and light strip

Nanoleaf

If your dad watches movies on TV, this gift can make that experience much more immersive. The Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and lightstrip kit goes behind a TV and displays colors that enhance whatever is playing on the screen.

It works using a small camera that attaches to the top of a TV and faces the screen. The camera analyzes what's being displayed and adjusts the light strip's colors and brightness in real-time to sync with the action. Watchers can easily adjust the degree of immersion — from soft ambient lighting to a bright and direct match to what's happening onscreen.

The strip itself has 10 lighting zones that can be controlled together or separately. And better yet, this kit is fully compatible with more than 50 other Nanoleaf smart lighting products, including the new Shapes limited-edition ultra black hexagons smarter kit ($200) or the Canvas smarter kit ($180). Both provide on-wall ambient smart lighting that can all be controlled using the same app.

This is a powerful and easy to operate smart lighting kit for anyone who watches TV shows or movies on a 65-inch or larger TV.

For the cozy, outdoorsy dad: Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit

Breeo

There's something very special about sitting around a fire pit. The Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit is 22 inches wide and made from heavy-gauge stainless steel. It's a wood-burning, outdoor fire pit that can be used to create a backyard bonfire.

Thanks to a proprietary airflow design, this fire pit generates very little smoke and won't permeate clothing with that all-too-familiar campfire smell. The unit weighs 62 pounds and measures 27.5 inches across and is 14.75 inches tall. It's made in the USA. This fire pit arrives with a shiny, blue-steel facade, but over time, it will develop a unique patina.

The fire pit is well made and durable. It will make the perfect addition to your dad's backyard.

For the dad who... loves your dad: Standees lifesize cardboard cutout

Standees

You've seen them in supermarkets and retail shops, but here's a unique opportunity to have a life-size cardboard standee created of your dad from a favorite photo. Head over to the Standees website, upload a photo of your dad and choose the height of the standee you want (up to 9' 10"). In a matter of days, the cardboard standee will be shipped and ready to be gifted.

You can have the standee created on coated cardboard, but for a bit more money, you can add a foam core backing or heavy outdoor plastic. It's easy to add some additional personality to the standee with a speech bubble or thought bubble and custom text.

Standee's team of photo editors will take whatever photo you supply and modify it to create the perfect standee. If you're looking for a fun and unique idea that your dad can showcase and share at his home or office, a life-size, custom cardboard cutout is a fun and memorable gift people will be talking about for years.

For the dad who deserves a home theater: Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar

Bose

Most larger 4K smart TVs (55 inches or more) prioritize slim design over sound quality. To match their stunning visuals, consider adding a soundbar.

For guys who enjoy watching sports or movies, the new Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar will enhance any TV's sound quality. It can be used alone, or be combined with a subwoofer and rear speakers to create a complete surround-sound system. This soundbar supports Dolby Atmos.

TrueSpace technology separates sounds and makes seem like they're coming from different parts of a room. The soundbar includes six transducers, including two upward-firing dipole speakers, so it will feel like a space is filled with sound from every direction, even overhead. The soundbar measures 41.14 x 4.21 x 2.29 inches and comes with a handheld remote. It also accepts voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The soundbar uses Bose's impressive audio engineering and design to give TV viewers a far more enjoyable listening experience than what their TV can offer. In our recently published 5 best soundbars for 2024 roundup, the Bose Smart Ultra was our pick for best TV soundbar overall.

For the pickleball dad: Helium Atmos pickleball paddle set



Amazon

Pickleball has become incredibly popular, especially with the older crowd. So if this is a sport your dad already plays, or might enjoy trying out, the Helium Atmos Pickleball paddle set is the perfect gift.

This set comes with four USAPA-certified pickleball paddles with texture, a tactile comfort grip and a lightweight honeycomb core. The paddle frames are made from carbon, carbon fiber and polypropylene. Their surface measures 16 x 8 inches, while the grip is 4.87 x 4.5 inches. This construction makes the paddles lightweight and easier to control. It also allows players to have a stronger and faster swing.

Included with this kit are six outdoor pickleballs and a bag to hold everything. Whether your dad starts playing pickleball for fun or decides to enter tournaments, this kit will help him elevate his game.

This is a great starter set for an amateur or casual pickleball player, but the paddles are equally suitable for more advanced players.

For the Lego collector dad: Lego mosaic maker

Lego

Even if your dad is not a Lego fanatic, one Lego kit he'll likely enjoy is the Lego mosaic maker. You submit a portrait to Lego, where it will be scanned and converted into a custom Lego set using 4,701 small white, light gray, dark gray and black Lego pieces.

You can see exactly how your photo will look as a 24 x 24-inch Lego mosaic before ordering it by visiting Lego's website and uploading a photo. This is a gift your dad could enjoy putting together with his grandchildren.

Lego is not just a toy for kids. In fact, the company offers more than 160 Lego sets designed specifically for adults and that cost hundreds of dollars. There's the 1961 Chevrolet Corvette kit ($150) that can be built using 1,210 Lego pieces, or the Eiffel tower set ($630) that will challenge even the most skilled Lego builder with its 10,001 pieces. One of the more popular Lego sets for adults is the Lego Titanic ($680). It comes with the required 9,090 Lego pieces and is designed to take the average person around 15.5 hours to complete.

This is a unique, personal keepsake that's ideal for Lego fans or anyone who enjoys putting together jigsaw puzzles.

For the dad who already loves his grill: Ooni Koda 16 gas pizza oven

Amazon

Who doesn't love gourmet pizza? The portable Ooni Koda 16 gas pizza oven makes crafting delicious homemade pies a breeze. Whether your dad's cooking for himself or hosting pizza parties, it's perfect for the job.

The oven heats up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit within 15 minutes, and can then cook a Neapolitan-style pizza in about a minute. Setup takes less than two minutes. It comes with everything needed (except for the pizza ingredients).

Your dad will adore the compact, weather-resistant design, but most importantly, the 16-inch homemade pizzas he can make with it. This is a high-quality, easy-to-use and portable outdoor pizza oven.

For the parched dad: Yeti 30-ounce travel mug

Yeti

Ideal for someone who commutes to work, enjoys camping or simply wants to keep his favorite beverages hot or cold, the Yeti 30-ounce travel mug comes in 20 colors and is made from stainless steel.

The double-wall vacuum insulation will keep a drink hot or cold for hours, plus it can withstand dents, even if dropped.

This Yeti mug even comes with a convenient twist-on lid that prevents spills. It's great for hot coffee, iced tea or smoothies. The bottom of the mug will fit into the cup holder of most vehicles.

This is a durable and nicely designed travel mug that features a built-in handle, so it's easy to hold.

For the dad who carries it all: Timbuk2 custom messenger bag



Timbuk2

For any guy with a modern style and who refuses to carry a stuffy looking briefcase, consider giving him a Timbuk 2 gift card for between $150 and $200. He can order a custom-designed, ultra-durable messenger bag that can hold his most important papers, belongings and a laptop.

From the Timbuk 2 website, your dad can choose the bag's color combination and size, plus add extra features (like a drink holder, padded laptop computer pocket and padded shoulder strap). While all of the messenger bags have the same core design, they're available in four sizes.

Dad can pick the color for each of the three outer panels. There are more than 40 canvas colors to choose from, including several that are reflective. All of the bags are made from recycled pre- and post-consumer materials and are designed to resist moisture. The company's new design features stronger and more stylish buckles and straps.

We love the durability and customizable aspect of the bag. Pre-designed messenger bag options are available on the company's website.

For the dad who really needs a new wallet: Bellroy Hide and Seek Premium Edition billfold

Bellroy

An elegant leather wallet is a gift your dad will use for years. What sets this Bellroy wallet apart is its interior design. Without creating a lot of unwanted bulk, it's able to hold bills and multiple credit cards.

There's even a special hidden compartment and small coin pouch within the wallet. In other words this wallet offers a really nice balance between timeless elegance, a sleek design and versatile functionality (based on what it can hold).

It's a well made and affordable wallet that's designed to hold bills, coins and multiple credit cards while maintaining a slim design that fits easily into a pocket.

For the cozy dad: Paka Apparel hoodie

Paka Apparel

What material is as warm as wool and as soft as cashmere, but more durable and less expensive? The answer is the combination of royal alpaca fiber and recycled nylon that's used in Paka Apparel's hoodies. The alpaca fiber is sourced from Puno, Mexico, dyed in the mountains of Arequipa and then woven in Cusco, Peru by female artisans.

The end result is a classically styled hoodie that's extremely lightweight (about 10 ounces, which is three times lighter than wool). It's remarkably soft, odor-resistant and thermoregulating. The hoodie offers really good heat retention, but it is breathable, so it's comfortable to wear in a variety of climates and temperatures -– indoors or outdoors.

We love this hoodie because it's super comfortable, stylish, soft and extremely well made by a small and independent company based in Peru. It will quickly become one of your dad's favorite pieces of outerwear.

For the gym dad: Herschel Novel duffel bag

Herschel

Whether your dad needs a sturdy overnight bag or a duffle to carry his gym clothes, this stylish Herschel Novel duffle bag will do the trick. It's affordably priced, but made from 100% polyester, with leather webbing and handles. Everything stays safely inside the bag thanks to the zipper closure.

There's even a convenient and well lined side compartment to hold shoes. This bag has a timeless design that's available in a dozen colors. In addition to the handles, it also comes with a removable shoulder strap.

For the handy dad: Leatherman Signal (19-in-1 multitool) for outdoors



Leatherman

Here's a modern take on a classic Swiss Army knife that will help your dad enjoy his next outdoor adventure. This is a 19-in-1 multitool that fits in a pocket. It can also be worn on a belt, thanks to the supplied sheath. The tool itself weighs just 7.5 ounces and is a mere 4.5 inches long.

Despite its small size, it contains an impressive collection of tools, including pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, hammer, fire starter and a can opener. It also comes with a 25-year warranty. Nine handle color options are available.

This pocket-sized multitool can be used in a wide range of outdoor situations, including camping, hiking or fishing.

For a dad who loves that extra-smooth shave: Gillette heated razor starter kit

Gillette

One of Gillette's latest wonders is a heated razor with a stainless-steel warming bar to evenly distribute warmth across the skin.

This shaver uses Gillette's five blade cartridges and takes advantage of Flexdisc technology to smoothly glide along facial contours. It's also waterproof, so it can be used in the shower.

Combine all this with a sleek and ergonomic handle and a rechargeable battery, and your dad gets a soothing shaving experience. The kit comes with the shaver itself, two blade cartridges and a charging station.

For the dad who can relax anywhere: Vista hammock

Yellow Leaf Hammocks

Whether indoors or outdoors, there's nothing like a hammock for that sensation of floating in midair. Yellow Leaf is a luxury hammock company that's taken its most comfortable design and adapted it into something portable (weighing in at about 12 pounds).

The Vista can be set up in about a minute (without tools) and that has a capacity of 330 pounds. This durable hammock comes in a backpack for easy transport. It includes a study aluminum frame and a handwoven hammock chair that uses 2.5 miles of soft performance yarn that comes in your choice of colors and patterns.

Dad can set up this hammock in a backyard, at a tailgating event, on a beach, at a campsite or anywhere he wants a comfortable place to literally kick back and experience full-body relaxation.

For the dad who loves shooting family videos: DJI Osmo Pocket 3



DJI

Using an ultra-lightweight camera that easily fits in a pocket, it's never been easier or more convenient to record family videos, vacation videos, or a child's recital.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 features a powerful 4K resolution camera on a three-axis mount attached to a handle. This means it can record extremely smooth and clear video, even if the camera is in motion. Built into the handle is a two-inch, full-color touchscreen that works as a viewfinder and camera control system.

Simply turn on the camera and press the record button on the handle. The thumb joystick controller lets you to pan and zoom in or out.

Video can be shot at up to 4K resolution (120 fps) with accompanying stereo sound. And the one-inch CMOS sensor allows the Pocket 3 to capture detailed and smooth video in virtually any lighting situation.

The design of this camera is genious, making it almost foolproof to operate. Video is recorded on a microSD memory card and can be transferred to a computer or mobile device to view, edit, store and share.

For the avid golfer dad: Tohifer golf practice net



Amazon

Getting to the golf course or putting range isn't always convenient, but with the Tohifer golf practice net, your dad can perfect his golfing skills in the yard or the basement -- wherever there's room to set up this 10 x 7 x 6 foot net. He can practice his driving and chipping.

The set comes with the net itself (which has four integrated targets) a 2 x 1 foot turf golf hitting mat, one rubber golf tee holder, five golf balls and a convenient storage/carry bag.

The Tohifer golf practice net can be set up in less than five minutes and requires no tools. The bundle weighs just under 20 pounds. It's a well made set that allows avid golfers to practice their skills using their own clubs.

For the history-buff dad: The New York Times custom front page puzzle



Uncommon Goods

Choose an important date in your dad's life -- such as a birthday or anniversary -- and curate a 500- or 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the front page of the New York Times newspaper on that exact date. Choose any date between 1851 and the present. Newspapers from 1998 or later are reproduced in full color. (If you're commemorating an historic event, keep in mind that major news events are typically reported the day after they actually happened, so choose your newspaper date accordingly.)

The puzzles are created on paperboard. The 500-piece version will measure 19 x 13 inches, while the 1,000-piece puzzle will measure 27 x 19 inches. This is a great gift for a history buff or anybody who enjoys puzzles.

This gift offers is a unique way to commemorate a special date in your father's life.

For the fitness-minded dad: Coros Pace 3 watch

Coros

If your father enjoys running, biking, skiing or any of 17 other activities, but he isn't tech-savvy enough for a full-featured smartwatch, we recommend the Coros Pace 3 watch with integrated GPS. This watch has a battery life up to 24 days and is very thin and lightweight. This makes it's comfortable to wear during workouts or physical activities.

While the watch offers a nice collection of fitness features, it's stylish enough to be worn day and night. There's even a sleep tracker built in. Using the integrated GPS, someone can plan routes or track where they've been. The touchscreen is easy to view in any lighting situation.

Fitness data gets transferred to a computer running the Coros Training Hub software, or to a mobile app running one of several compatible apps. Then your dad gets personalized insight into his health and fitness. There are even training plans and workouts he can take advantage of directly from the watch. These include oversight and guidance from professional coaches.

This smartwatch weighs just 1.06 ounces and is 0.46 inches thick. It's a powerful and durable training and workout tool that's both easy to use and comfortable to wear.

For the dad with too many photos: Infinite Objects

Infinite Objects

Infinite Objects offers a unique twist on digital picture frames. Unlike traditional ones, these modern acrylic frames don't cycle through still images. Instead, they continuously showcase a pre-selected, animated piece of art or a favorite video clip. The content is permanently loaded into the frame, eliminating the need for an internet connection. Just turn on the frame, and it instantly displays the installed video clip or artwork.

Choose between a five-, seven-, or 10-inch frame in acrylic, or a five- or seven-inch frame in bamboo. When placing your order, you can upload your own video clip up to 30 minutes in length and at least 1,024 x 576 pixel resolution (in MP4 or MOV format).

Instead of your own video, Infinite Objects offers hundreds of visually interesting animated artworks to choose from Pricing starts at $79 and goes up to $450 for the larger size frame that displays a piece limited edition animated artwork.

Whether you choose animated artwork or your own favorite video clip, it will look fantastic. These are a beautiful pieces of decor that can be placed on an office desk, on a dresser, or displayed just about anywhere else. This is a unique gift your dad will enjoy for many years to come.

For a dad who wants both comfort and style: Amberjack Original shoe



Amberjack

Treat your dad to a shoe wardrobe upgrade, allowing him to retire those worn-out dress shoes or loafers that have served him for far too many years.

Crafted with A-grade full-grain leather and lined with luxurious sheepskin, these men's dress shoes effortlessly transition from the office to a night out. Combining style and comfort, their timeless design ensures versatility with almost any outfit. Available in 13 color options, the same sophisticated shoe design is also offered in water-repellent Italian suede for added variety.

For less less formal occasions, Amberjack offers The Loafer ($175), which also offers a timeless style that's easy to match with an outfit. This shoe is available in 11 colors and is made from either A-grade, full-grain leather with a sheepskin lining or water-repellent Italian suede.

Two words sum up what these dress shoes are all about -- comfort and style. Amberjack offers a wonderful job offering both in every pair of its well crafted shoes.

For the audiophile dad: Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 wireless earbuds



Amazon

For a stylish and versatile audio experience, consider the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds. Beyond their upscale design, these wireless earbuds excel in noise cancellation, boast 9.2mm dual hybrid drivers, an extended wireless range and a long battery life.

The wireless charging case adds convenience to their pocket-friendly appeal. Powered by an advanced proprietary digital signal processor, these earbuds deliver exceptionally high-quality audio for music, TV shows, movies, podcasts, and hands-free calls.

These are premium quality earbuds that sound amazing and look stylish. They can easily be worn in an office setting for hands-free calls.

For the frequent-traveler dad: Away Carry-On

Away Travel

Some of the biggest problems with hardshell carry-ons are that their wheels don't roll smoothly and they can't hold enough. Well, the folks at Away have re-designed the carry-on, making it an ideal travel companion for a weekend getaway or business trip.

The Medium carry-on has a durable, but lightweight polycarbonate shell and smooth rolling wheels that rotate 360-degrees. It measures 21.7 x 14.4 x 9 inches, so it adheres to the size requirements of most airlines.

On the inside, the two main compartments use a compression system that allows plenty of clothing and other gear to be transported safely. We're particular fans of the bag's extendable handle that's comfortable to hold. There's also an integrated handle on the bottom that makes the bag easier to lift into an overhead compartment.

This bag, which comes in 10 colors, features a TSA-accepted lock for added security and a well-constructed zipper that holds the bag shut. This model will hold between five and seven outfits.

For the dad who needs a better night's sleep: Beautyrest Harmony Lux pillow



Beautyrest

Life is stressful and everyone needs a good night's sleep. One of the best ways to achieve this is with an incredibly comfortable and supportive pillow.

If your dad has already tried memory foam, latex or cotton-filled pillows, but still can't manage to stay comfortable throughout the night, we recommend this Harmony Lux pillow from Beautyrest. It provides luxury, functionality and a premium design that allows for superior comfort and neck support.

Ideal for back and side sleepers, this plush and lightweight pillow uses a responsibly-sourced North American down feather blend. It also uses a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to help regulate temperature. The Standard version of the pillow measures 26 x 20 x 8 inches. Both the pillow cover and insert are washable and designed to last for many years. We think this will instantly become your dad's all-time favorite pillow.

Everything about this pillow exudes luxury -- from its appearance to its feel and overall quality. The person using this pillow will feel pampered every night.

If you're dad's a real road warrior: Cincha Travel Belt for Luggage

Amazon

The trick to becoming an efficient traveler is navigating your luggage through airports and hotel lobbies. Most larger luggage pieces and carry-ons have wheels now, but smaller bags still require hands, or wrapping bags over shoulders or necks.

This is where the Chincha luggage travel belt comes in handy. Using this ultra-durable and adjustable belt, you can attach a backpack or smaller handbag to one of your wheeled carry-ons to make everything easier to move. The strap itself weighs a mere 7.8 ounces and is made from durable nylon. It can expand up to 45 inches, which is enough to fit around most totes, backpacks, purses, briefcases, or messenger bags.

The Original Cincha Travel Belt for Luggage is a great gift for anyone who travels often and already has a wheeled suitcase or carry-on.

For a dad who refuses to grow up: Segway Ninebot Electric KickScooter F35

Segway

If your dad has a short commute to work or would have fun buzzing around the neighborhood in style, consider getting him one of the new Segway Ninebot Electronic KickScooters. This F35 model uses a rechargeable battery pack that allows someone to travel up to 40.4 miles at a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sport Mode.

The scooter has a dual 140mm disc breaking system and uses two 10-inch pneumatic tires to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. There's even a cruise-control option built in. The F35 has a load capacity of 265 pounds. The scooter easily folds up for storage. It weighs just 36.6 pounds and is designed for adult riders.

It offers a sophisticated look, while being able to provide a smooth long-distance ride. The F35 scooter is both a practical and fun gift.





Transform your dad's iPhone into an Xbox for gaming: Riot Pwr Cloud Gaming Controller

Amazonm

This handheld gaming controller may look like it came from an Xbox game console, but instead of connecting to a video game system, the Riot Pwr controller is designed to be connected to an iPhone. It uses the smartphone's display and internet connectivity to link gamers to cloud-based gaming services.

Your dad can have a console-like gaming experience just about anywhere. It works with cloud-based gaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade, Steam and others. After connecting an iPhone to the controller, either a supplied Lighting or USB Type-A cable links the two devices and provides near latency-free online gaming.

How to pick the perfect gift for your dad



Everyone's dad is different and has his own interests, personality and lifestyle. That's why it'll probably take a bit of creativity and thought to choose the perfect gift for your dad.

Beyond just your budget, here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing the ideal gift for your father:

Are you looking for a funny or lighthearted gift?

Do you want a sentimental gift he'll cherish?

Will he appreciate a functional gift?

If he has a hobby, like golf or outdoor grilling, would a related gift be most appreciated?

Would he prefer a gift that he'd never buy for himself, but will enjoy using?

Does your dad prefer gifts that can somehow enhance his overall health or wellbeing?

Do you want to present a gift that will outdo your siblings or other family members in terms of extravagance?

Once you determine how much you want to spend and then what type of gift you're looking for -- based on the impact you want to make -- deciding on the ideal gift will be much easier. If a gift needs to be custom made or shipped from a company other than Amazon (which typically offers two-day or faster Prime shipping), be sure to schedule your shopping accordingly.

Just remember, it's not always how much you spend on a gift that will determine how much your dad will appreciate it. It's often more the thought or sentiment behind the gift that he'll truly appreciate.