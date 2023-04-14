The best air fryer deals on Amazon: Instant Pot, Cosori and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're in the market for an air fryer, start here. Amazon has plenty of air fryers on sale now including top-rated air fryers by Instant Pot, Cosori, Chefman and other big brands. We've selected the best on-sale air fryers you can shop right now for quick and easy meals.

Top products in this article:

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $200)

Chefman large air fryer max XL (8 quart), $100 (reduced from $120)

Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $80 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Air fryers can help you make all sorts of tasty foods, including crispy chicken tenders and chicken wings (even from frozen), crunchy french fries and potato skins, and juicy meatballs. Best of all, because of the way air fryers work, you can make these foods with less oil than traditional methods of preparation. Air fryers cook faster than traditional ovens, too.

You can shop air-fryer deals on Amazon right now to save on top-rated air fryers for every family size and budget.

The best Amazon deals on air fryers

Ready to get cooking? Read on for the best deals we found on Amazon right now on air fryers. Every featured product is rated at least four stars (out of five) by Amazon users.

Cosori air fryer toaster oven (26 quart): $130

Cosori via Amazon

Cooking for a crowd? You'd benefit from this on-sale, 26-quart air fryer.

This massive 12-in-1 air fryer also functions as a toaster oven, slow cooker and dehydrator (to name a few). Thanks to its large capacity, it can cook up to six slices of bread at once. You can also use that space to bake a 12-inch pizza or even to roast whole chicken.

Download the VeSync app to discover 30 recipes you can make in your new Cosori air fryer toaster oven.

Cosori air fryer toaster oven, $130 after coupon (reduced from $150)

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart): $152

Instant Pot via Walmart

Save $48 right now on Amazon on this nine-in-one Instant Pot. The device can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot Crisp multi-cooker and air fryer (8 quart), $152 (reduced from $200)

Chefman large air fryer max XL (8 quart): $100



Chefman via Amazon

The formal name of this Chefman air fryer is the Chefman TurboFry, but maybe you should just call it a big deal, because that's what is:

The 4.6-star-rated Chefman TurboFry boasts an 8-quart, non-stick basket, and comes with four preset cooking functions.

Chefman large air fryer max XL (8 quart), $100 (reduced from $120)

Chefman digital air fryer (6.3 quart): $117



Chefman via Amazon

On Amazon right now, you can save nearly 30% on this 6.3-quart Chefman digital air fryer.

The appliance does more than just get chicken fingers nice and crispy. It can be used as a rotisserie spit, oven and a dehydrator. It comes with cooking accessories that include removable racks, a rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, drip tray and retrieval tool.

Chefman digital air fryer (6.3 quart), $117 (reduced from $150)

Cosori air fryer (5 quart): $80

Cosori via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save $20 on this five-quart Cosori air fryer.

The air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and cook enough food for four people. It features nine one-touch cooking functions. Worried about the air fryer making a commotion? Cosori claims that, while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA and PFOA free.

Cosori air fryer (5 quart), $80 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Cosori Pro II air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart): $100

Cosori via Amazon

The Cosori Pro II air fryer oven combo works as an air fryer and an oven. It features 13 cooking functions. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a whole, 5-pound chicken. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

Cosori air fryer oven combo (5.8 quart) (black), $100 after coupon (reduced from $120)

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer: $163

Emeril Lagasse via Amazon

The Emeril Lagasse air fryer offers many of the same functions as other countertop air fryers, but kicks it up a notch, in signature Lagasse fashion, by adding a rotisserie to the mix. It offers 12 functions on its LCD digital display -- air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook and warm/reheat. It comes with a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and cookbook filled with Lagasse's recipes.

Emeril Lagasse power air fryer, $163 (reduced from $250)

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL air fryer (8 quart): $170



Hungry for another big air-fryer deal? Here's one: Right now on Amazon, you can save $70 on Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 -- an appliance that usually lists for $250.

One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer offers an 8-quart pot that holds up to a 7-pound chicken or eight breasts. It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 deluxe XL fryer (8 quart), $170 (reduced from $250)

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart): $120

The 4.6-star-rated Philips Essential Airfryer Compact is a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this device grills, roasts, bakes, reheats and, of course, air fries. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. It boasts a capacity of 4.1 liters, or roughly 4.3 quarts.

Philips Essential Airfryer Compact (4.3 quart), $90 (reduced from $150)

The larger Philips Essential Airfryer XL holds 6.6 quarts.

Philips Essential Airfryer XL (6.6 quart), $108 (reduced from $200)

