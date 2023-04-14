Walmart spring cleaning deal: Save $111 on this reviewer-loved Shark Ion robot vacuum

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this Shark Ion robot vacuum. The vacuum uses a tri-brush cleaning system that combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll for a thorough clean. The Shark Ion device can be easily controlled by the SharkClean mobile app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

"I was shocked (and slightly embarrassed) at how much debris and dirt the Shark Ion Robot picked up the first time I used it on my upstairs carpet -- and I had just vacuumed 2 days before!" wrote one Walmart reviewer. "It also performed just as well on my hardwood floors and vinyl."

Shark Ion robot vacuum, $139 (reduced from $250)

Best spring cleaning vacuum and floor care deals at Walmart

Walmart has tons of stick vacuums, robot vacuums, mops and spot cleaners on sale now to help you with your spring cleaning. Here are some featured spring cleaning deals.

Shark Steam and Scrub all-in-one steam mop: $119



This dual-action scrubbing and steam mop provides chemical-free stain removal with rotating scrubbing pads and powerful steam. Right now, it's on clearance at Walmart.

Shark Steam and Scrub all-in-one steam mop, $119 (reduced from $179)

Hart spot cleaner: $59



This Hart spot cleaner is compact and portable while still offering powerful suction to clean up stains and messes on your carpet, car upholstery and furniture.

Hart spot cleaner, $59 (reduced from $99)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $220



You can really clean up with this Walmart deal on the Dyson V7 handheld vacuum, on sale now. It features 40 minutes of run time, a detangling head and whole-machine filtration.

Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner, $220 (reduced from $400)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $248



The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $248 (reduced from $329)

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop: $60



This Shark cordless Vacmop combines powerful suction and spray mopping for an all-in-one hardwood floor cleaner. The best part? It's only $52 right now at Walmart.

Shark Vacmop cordless vacuum and mop, $60 (reduced from $79)

Best spring cleaning home and organization deals

Shop closet organizers, pantry organizers, storage sets and more on sale now at Walmart.

Workpro freestanding storage shelves: $99



Get a start on spring cleaning with these clearance-price storage shelves. They're perfect for organizing a garage or basement, especially if you buy a couple. They're rated 4.5 stars.

Workpro freestanding storage shelves, $99 (reduced from $150)

Woodwick candles spring scents: $17

Refresh your home with some fun spring scents. Even if you're not going to make it to the beach for spring break, you can still get the tropical experience at home with Woodwick's ocean-inspired scents.

Woodwick Oceanic Trilogy hourglass candle, $17 (reduced from $21)

Woodwick Trilogy tropical sunrise hourglass candle, $17 (reduced from $21)

Woodwick sagewood and seagrass hourglass candle, $17 (reduced from $21)

Mainstays under bed storage box: $31

When you're ready to put away your winter wardrobe and pull out your spring attire, these Mainstay storage boxes can help you store your out-of-season clothing in a neat, discreet manner. The plastic storage boxes come in a set of four and hold 28 quarts of clothing or items. They can slide easily under your bed or hide away in your closet for easy storage.

Mainstays under bed storage box, $32 (reduced from $40)

Best spring cleaning kitchen and appliance deals

Spring is also a great time to refresh your kitchen with some new appliances or cookware. Shop the best Walmart kitchen and appliance deals below.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $36



CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of The Pioneer Woman kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

It's available in four colors. Price varies by color.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $36 and up (reduced from $49)

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $69

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $99



This The Pioneer Woman set includes 12 items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8-inch and 10-inch skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $99

GE opal nugget ice maker: $428 (save $151)

This GE nugget ice maker has been getting some buzz on TikTok, and now Walmart is offering a great deal on it. It creates refreshing and chewable nugget ice. The ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three pounds of ice.

GE opal nugget ice maker, $428 (reduced from $579)

Proctor Silex easy-store smoothie blender: $34

If you want to shake up your breakfast routine for spring of enjoy some fun summer smoothies this year without breaking the bank, check out this deal on the Proctor Silex easy-store smoothie blender. It's dishwasher-safe and compact for storage. It has eight speeds to choose from and a pulse function to help you create all kinds of delicious smoothies, frozen cocktails and more.

Proctor Silex easy-store smoothie blender, $34 (reduced from $48)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore stand mixer: $98



Drew Barrymore has an absolutely gorgeous line of kitchen appliances at Walmart, aptly named Beautiful. This 5.3-quart tilt-head stand mixer from the line is rated 4.6 stars, with reviewers praising its matte finish and how light it is compared to KitchenAid stand mixers. (It's much cheaper than KitchenAid stand mixers, too.)

The already-affordable mixer is on sale now for $99 at Walmart. Several color options have already sold out, so if you're interested in the mixer, you'll want to act fast.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore tiit-head stand mixer, $99 (reduced from $120)

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer: $79



This 6-quart touchscreen air fryer from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful home line lets you air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food with little-to-no oil needed. The removable crisping tray and pan are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore touchscreen air fryer, $79

12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set: $102

This 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with a lid, a 3-quart saucepan with a lid, a 10-inch frying pan, a 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.

One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I bought this set for my daughter because she moved out into her own place. She loves the quality of the pots and pans. The non-stick is awesome and it's a very good-looking set!"

Rachael Ray 12-piece nonstick pots and pans set, $102 (reduced from $198)

The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set: $24



Walmart is offering an unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman slow cooker set. At $24, this would be a great deal for one slow cooker, but this deal actually includes a set of two The Pioneer Woman slow cookers. The 1.5-quart slow cookers feature a vintage floral design and three temperature settings.

The removable stoneware crocks and glass lids are dishwasher safe.

"I love these little crockpots," a reviewer says. "It is perfect to make small portioned meals and the two-pack makes it easy to prepare several meals in advance."

The Pioneer Woman 2-piece floral slow cooker set, $24 (reduced from $30)

20-piece The Pioneer Woman food storage set: $20

"I love these storage containers," a Walmart reviewer says. "Not only are they beautiful, [but] they are [also] durable. I have so many containers that are flimsy and break easily, but not these. They even kept my leftovers fresh and the material seems much stronger than other regular brands."

The Pioneer Woman 20-piece food storage set, $20 (reduced from $22)

Spring clean with CBS Essentials

Out with the old, in with the new. No matter if you're upgrading or buying your first-ever laundry appliance, robot vacuum or smart refrigerator, you should get a great deal. The experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the internet to bring you the greatest spring cleaning sales on must-have, customer-loved cleaning essentials such as air purifiers, stick vacuums, washing machines, electric dryers, dishwashers and more.

Keep checking back -- we're keeping this list updated with all the best spring cleaning discounts, deals and sales the season has to offer.

